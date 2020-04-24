The Picks Make Sense Given What We Were Told

Not a long post, but the picks totally make sense with hindsight. Flores made it very clear he wants a staff that can communicate and actually TEACH the football players. Flores also made it extremely clear high character, hard working, and hard nosed guys are the players he wants. This coaching staff and personnel philosophy makes perfect sense given the players that were drafted with our second two first round picks - guys that are somewhat "raw" but possess inherent competitiveness and athletic ability. I do not think people should be as worried as they are taking "high upside guys" in the first round - if it works out well you get a 5th year option on them. Looking at our team's trajectory last year we all should have a LOT of confidence in our staff's ability to coach up players.

Also think of the alternative - a guy like Charles Harris who was never a "high upside" guy, he was more of a "safe" pick and look how much people on here complain about him.
 
I think Igbinoghene was a solid pick at 30. He is a legit press man CB despite being incredibly raw. He has a ton of upside. Given our DC’s success coaching up UDFA guys last year like Needham, I think he was a perfect pick for our system. He is an underrated kick/punt returner as well, so he adds ST options.
 
Its like our coaching staff now knows the identity of the team they want to build, how to help players improve and are confident enough to get the players they need.
 
