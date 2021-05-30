 The REAL reason why Tua Tagovailoa struggled in his rookie year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The REAL reason why Tua Tagovailoa struggled in his rookie year

J

Jerrysanders

Club Member
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
4,050
Reaction score
2,229

Interesting points about how Gailey's offense was tailored for Fitz not Tua and how Tua's strengths at Alabama were his weaknesses in the NFL.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,409
Reaction score
25,492
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Nah it was definitely because he couldn't see over the lineman. Are there any rules against having one of these on the field?

071691510062.jpg
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,741
Reaction score
8,340
Jerrysanders said:

Interesting points about how Gailey's offense was tailored for Fitz not Tua and how Tua's strengths at Alabama were his weaknesses in the NFL.
Click to expand...


JMHO, but most NFL teams/analysts/writers do deep analysis on EVERY QB projected to go top 10. I remember reading no concerns about intellect. That doesn't mean he'll be GREAT this year nor does it guarantee THIS YEAR he'll have the playbook down cold. I'm FAR more concerned about in-game intellect - recognizing Ds/audibles/mismatches . . . that type of stuff. Many more QBs fail because of poor in-game intellect than speed of memorizing plays.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,402
Reaction score
20,528
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
NBP81 said:
How bout he had the worst receiving options in the NFL in most of his games...
Click to expand...
unnamed (3).jpg

Kidding brother. You restate it as much as you like. It's the same arguements repeated. Might as well restate positions.

My English Lit professor called it "recurrent motif", and was featured by many of the great novelists.

Besides, not much else to do this time of year......lol
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,200
Reaction score
17,089
Location
Montreal
Mach2 said:
View attachment 77734

Kidding brother. You restate it as much as you like. It's the same arguements repeated. Might as well restate positions.

My English Lit professor called it "recurrent motif", and was featured by many of the great novelists.

Besides, not much else to do this time of year......lol
Click to expand...
Well as long as these deja vu threads keep coming, all I can do is post deja vue stuff... Never seen a rookie QB get destroyed as much nationally as this for having an average rookie season... Its ****ing retarded.
 
runstuffr

runstuffr

Club Member
Joined
Oct 15, 2020
Messages
34
Reaction score
88
Age
49
Location
Washington State
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Why grossly overcomplicate things?

The #1 reason he had a bad rookie season is that he was a rookie. Pretty rare for quarterbacks to light the world on fire out of the gate.
Click to expand...
I'm with you on this. I don't want to over complicate the issue.

He was a rookie. He had a reduced opportunity to practice and play before the season started. He was coming off a major injury.

I think all those factors contributed to his play and comfort with the offensive design.

All that said, I wonder if others saw this too? It seemed like Tua really struggled to control the LOS. His cadence wasn't the best, and combined with that, I saw a couple of really important plays where he called for the snap as the blitzer was just about to hit the line, basically maximizing chances for the D.

He didn't do the fake hard counts and have the D expose themselves, which forces them to back off a bit, which is one reason that Fitzy was great.

To me this is a very underappreciated aspect of the game. I liked hearing his stronger cadence in the OTA vids, though I'm not going to make much of it, because game days are the real test.

This is an area where I really think he can improve, or hope at least!

FINS!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom