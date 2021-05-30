The REAL reason why Tua Tagovailoa struggled in his rookie year

J. David Wannyheimer said: Why grossly overcomplicate things?



The #1 reason he had a bad rookie season is that he was a rookie. Pretty rare for quarterbacks to light the world on fire out of the gate. Click to expand...

I'm with you on this. I don't want to over complicate the issue.He was a rookie. He had a reduced opportunity to practice and play before the season started. He was coming off a major injury.I think all those factors contributed to his play and comfort with the offensive design.All that said, I wonder if others saw this too? It seemed like Tua really struggled to control the LOS. His cadence wasn't the best, and combined with that, I saw a couple of really important plays where he called for the snap as the blitzer was just about to hit the line, basically maximizing chances for the D.He didn't do the fake hard counts and have the D expose themselves, which forces them to back off a bit, which is one reason that Fitzy was great.To me this is a very underappreciated aspect of the game. I liked hearing his stronger cadence in the OTA vids, though I'm not going to make much of it, because game days are the real test.This is an area where I really think he can improve, or hope at least!FINS!