The REAL reason why Tua Tagovailoa struggled in his rookie year

Interesting points about how Gailey's offense was tailored for Fitz not Tua and how Tua's strengths at Alabama were his weaknesses in the NFL.
Saban drew the plays in the sand on the sidelines.He need learn playbook..I guess bama didnt have one..Saban keep kill dolphins at qb.
Nah can't use that as an excuse because he's suppose to lift up his teammates. Much like Swayze in that movie about dirt.How bout he had the worst receiving options in the NFL in most of his games...
Well as long as these deja vu threads keep coming, all I can do is post deja vue stuff... Never seen a rookie QB get destroyed as much nationally as this for having an average rookie season... Its ****ing retarded.View attachment 77734
Kidding brother. You restate it as much as you like. It's the same arguements repeated. Might as well restate positions.
My English Lit professor called it "recurrent motif", and was featured by many of the great novelists.
Besides, not much else to do this time of year......lol
I'm with you on this. I don't want to over complicate the issue.Why grossly overcomplicate things?
The #1 reason he had a bad rookie season is that he was a rookie. Pretty rare for quarterbacks to light the world on fire out of the gate.