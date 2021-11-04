 The rest of the season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The rest of the season

Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2019
Messages
1,036
Reaction score
1,489
Age
49
Location
Moncton
We're 1-7, past the trade deadline.

Players aren't going to change much, the regime is likely safe until the end of the season.

So aside from different players/coaches/management what would you like to see for the 2nd half of the season?

For me growth from the O-line and QB would be at the top of the list.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom