The rest of the season

We're 1-7, past the trade deadline.
Players aren't going to change much, the regime is likely safe until the end of the season.
So aside from different players/coaches/management what would you like to see for the 2nd half of the season?
For me growth from the O-line and QB would be at the top of the list.
