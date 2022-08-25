The Ringer: "The Proving Ground of Tua Tagovailoa"

j0hnny63
Sunny Dispositions: How Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins Are Finding a New Way Forward
Didn't see this posted. Good read.
As he enters his third NFL season, Tagovailoa has already become all too familiar with injuries, incompletions, and institutional chaos. But can Mike McDaniel’s belief, the buy-in of a star receiver, and better protection unlock a new version of the Dolphins QB?
