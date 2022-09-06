 The Ringer’s 2022 QB rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Ringer’s 2022 QB rankings

Swiss

Swiss

They'll be updating these every week.

23. TUA TAGOVAILOA: A MISTAKE-PRONE SINGLES HITTER who doesn’t handle pressure well.
BREAKDOWN
TuAnon is right about one thing: We’re all wrong about Tua’s deep ball. He is actually pretty good when he’s able to lead his receiver into open space downfield, and he is particularly accurate when throwing to receivers with defenders in a trailing position. But contrary to popular belief, those aren’t throws that require a surplus of arm strength. Timing and touch? Sure—but not pure arm strength. And the throws that do require that power are the ones that give Tua the most issues. His limitations pop up when he’s forced to throw with bodies around him, and if there isn’t room to step into those throws.
There just isn’t an obvious blue chip strength in Tua’s skill set. He clearly understands how to attack a coverage, but that’s a skill any high-level backup possesses. He can get rid of the ball if his pre-snap read is correct, but if the picture changes on him, he panics. He navigates the pocket well but freezes if things close in on him. His accuracy is limited to touch throws and quick passes. And for a quarterback who’s billed as a smart processor, he sure does make a lot of mental errors. Tua is just good enough to operate in a talent-heavy offense, but don’t expect much more than that.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: ACCURACY
Tua’s arm talent may be limiting, but the throws he’s good at … he’s really good at. We already covered the deep vertical routes into space that he makes with regularity, but his best throw might be the deep crosser, which will endear him to new teammate Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s toughest cover on those routes. Tua’s precision can be found on quick-hitting RPOs, which served as the foundation for the Dolphins offense in 2021.

BIGGEST WEAKNESS: PRE-SNAP
Tua needs to be a bit more skeptical. NFL defenses lie—the good ones, at least. Just because they’re lined up a certain way before the ball is snapped doesn’t mean they’re going to remain that way after. Tua still struggles to pick up on the defensive tells that would improve his in-play decision-making.
The Ringer's 2022 QB Rankings

Everything you need to know about the NFL's top passers.
qbrankings.theringer.com qbrankings.theringer.com
 
Michigan Mike

Michigan Mike

Popcorn GIF by WWE
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

That's a pretty spot on evaluation of Tua. I'm not saying any of his other opinions or even the rankings are right, but in terms of nailing a lot of the issue with Tua that is as good as it gets without getting super deep into it.
 
kellyh3034

kellyh3034

Who cares about what he thinks of Tua. If the team wins its all that matters.
 
A

AMakados10

I can pick at the rankings but that’s a pretty fair physical assessment. I’d add on arm concerns in weather conditions playing in a division with 3 cold & windy outdoor teams.

That being said, I don’t agree with Tua doesn’t have an obvious blue chip comment though. Tua’s ability to play in huge college games and handle off field QB distractions is incredible. If we make the playoffs, I’ve got zero concerns for Tua to handle the “big stage” as it were. Dude is built to lead a franchise.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Yeah these rankings are insane...

Lawrence at 14. Winston at 17. Jones at 18. Mariota at 19. Smith at 22.
 
