The RPO offense must go!

I've been thinking about this alot recently.



The RPO offense simply does not suit our roster and were awful at it.



Last week, we ran a more traditional offense and at least scored a few points. Even when Tua comes back we need to stick with the more traditional playbook.



1) Our coaches can't call a good game running the RPO.



2) Our Oline cant block well enough to run the RPO, there's always an illegal man downfield or the play just fails.



3) we don't have the RB talent to do it effectively



4) Tua isnt a good runner



5) It will get more then likely get Tua hurt again if he does run to much.



6) Ditching the RPO lets the young oline we have focus on standard blocking assignments because they can't even get those right at this time.



7) It leads to far too many 3 and outs.



It must he abandoned. I dont understand why everyone thinks Tua is so good at the RPO when he isn't fast and gets injured often. The RPO offense makes no sense for this team.