The RPO offense must go!

I've been thinking about this alot recently.



The RPO offense simply does not suit our roster and were awful at it.



Last week, we ran a more traditional offense and at least scored a few points. Even when Tua comes back we need to stick with the more traditional playbook.



1) Our coaches can't call a good game running the RPO.



2) Our Oline cant block well enough to run the RPO, there's always an illegal man downfield or the play just fails.



3) we don't have the RB talent to do it effectively



4) Tua isnt a good runner



5) It will get more then likely get Tua hurt again if he does run to much.



6) Ditching the RPO lets the young oline we have focus on standard blocking assignments because they can't even get those right at this time.



7) It leads to far too many 3 and outs.



It must he abandoned. I dont understand why everyone thinks Tua is so good at the RPO when he isn't fast and gets injured often. The RPO offense makes no sense for this team.

RPO will never be a main staple for any team in the NFL I damn near bet my left nut on that, a lot of people don't understand that in college the linemen are able to go 3 yards down the field and in the NFL they're only allowed to go one yard. RPOs in the NFL rely on run concepts that aren’t designed to send linemen vertical. Such as outside-zone play and various sweeps that rely on pin blocks and OL pulling outside. Colleges run more vertical routes that take longer to develop than RPO routes in the NFL, but that’s another benefit of linemen getting 3 yards of downfield.The typical counter to RPOs in the NFL is to play man coverage. They try to confuse defenders on whether to play their run fits or their coverage assignments. They do this in college by running the qb's a ton more in college. They try to erase this by running man coverage by telling the defenders to stick to their men and dropping a safety down to ensure they still have enough numbers in the box to stop the run. In the NFL teams punish man coverage by attacking it with routes designed to free up receivers, such as mesh , switch routes, and wheel routes . However colleges attack this by just running the quarterback, which comes back to my original statement NFL linemen are able to go down the field one yard before the ball is passed in college they're able to go down 3 yards without being flagged. RPO packages can used sparingly but not as a staple of our offense or we'll continue to suck at scoring points.