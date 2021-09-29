 The RPO offense must go! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The RPO offense must go!

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I've been thinking about this alot recently.

The RPO offense simply does not suit our roster and were awful at it.

Last week, we ran a more traditional offense and at least scored a few points. Even when Tua comes back we need to stick with the more traditional playbook.

1) Our coaches can't call a good game running the RPO.

2) Our Oline cant block well enough to run the RPO, there's always an illegal man downfield or the play just fails.

3) we don't have the RB talent to do it effectively

4) Tua isnt a good runner

5) It will get more then likely get Tua hurt again if he does run to much.

6) Ditching the RPO lets the young oline we have focus on standard blocking assignments because they can't even get those right at this time.

7) It leads to far too many 3 and outs.

It must he abandoned. I dont understand why everyone thinks Tua is so good at the RPO when he isn't fast and gets injured often. The RPO offense makes no sense for this team.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I kinda agree, have said it before we have no strengths on O, do nothing well. C O A C H I N G !
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

I personally don’t like RPO and the dink and duck modern offensive technique, but things have changed over the years. Watching college has become so annoying as the players stand there all watching coaches for the upcoming play. It no longer seems like football.

Thus I still like QBs with big arms that try to take control of things themselves.

End of old man rant.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

I want this RPO gone. Run the NE route tree based on whether the defense is in man or zone.

With that said, this game wouldn’t have been close without a pick 6 and one good run by Brown. The O was doing nothing. Brissett looked terrible (OL didn’t help). He made a couple of clutch/lucky plays. You think he could make that pinpoint 4th down throw to Gisecki again in 10 tries? I don’t.

It was fools gold. The O was inept for most of that game.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

RPO will never be a main staple for any team in the NFL I damn near bet my left nut on that, a lot of people don't understand that in college the linemen are able to go 3 yards down the field and in the NFL they're only allowed to go one yard. RPOs in the NFL rely on run concepts that aren’t designed to send linemen vertical. Such as outside-zone play and various sweeps that rely on pin blocks and OL pulling outside. Colleges run more vertical routes that take longer to develop than RPO routes in the NFL, but that’s another benefit of linemen getting 3 yards of downfield.
The typical counter to RPOs in the NFL is to play man coverage. They try to confuse defenders on whether to play their run fits or their coverage assignments. They do this in college by running the qb's a ton more in college. They try to erase this by running man coverage by telling the defenders to stick to their men and dropping a safety down to ensure they still have enough numbers in the box to stop the run. In the NFL teams punish man coverage by attacking it with routes designed to free up receivers, such as mesh, switch routes, and wheel routes. However colleges attack this by just running the quarterback, which comes back to my original statement NFL linemen are able to go down the field one yard before the ball is passed in college they're able to go down 3 yards without being flagged. RPO packages can used sparingly but not as a staple of our offense or we'll continue to suck at scoring points.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I agree the game on Sunday was closer than it should be, but the RPO offense isn't the answer to our issues and that's all I'm trying to convey.

Will our oline still suck running the traditional playbook? Yea probably but I believe sticking to a more basic blocking scheme is our best chance at getting what little talent we have on the Oline come to the surface.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Reading this post made me realize we have more offensive coaching talent on this message board then we do on the actual Dolphins.

Good post!
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

I agree. I just didn’t see a lot of sustainable success last week.

It was garbage. And I think it starts with the protection scheme, even more than the bodies. That includes the RPO garbage where OL have no idea whether they are run or pass blocking.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

I agree with this as well, I think it has had less to do with the Jimmy's and the Joe's and more to do with no true identity of what we're trying to do. But I have no way to validate my opinion on this that's just what I'm seeing from watching the games. Waddle having 12 receptions for under 60 yards should be a red flag that that may be the case.
 
