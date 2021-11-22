The Saints need some help in the off-season......2022 randomness

I am happy to have won our third game in a row yesterday and really hoping to continue that all the way to the post season. I'm a realist however so I do want to start to focus on next year's club, especially since I can't play OL or WR (at an NFL level) and can't think of any way to help the 2021 roster get to the playoffs.



I've been browsing free agency lists (like most of you) for weeks now just drooling at the potential of adding this guy, or that guy. We're going to spend some money in the off season for sure.



The RB market will be pretty weak come 2022, which is expected considering there are so few quality backs. The top guys are locked up for big money. I got to thinking about Alvin Kamara and the Saints in particular with their -$52 million in cap space. Packers (-$30M), Cowboys (-$9M) , Giants (-$9M) and Vikings (-$8M) round out the field of teams in the negative going into 2022. I haven't dove into their roster to get an exact feel for how they can trim some fat but Marshawn Lattimore, Terron Armstead and Jameis Winston are free agents so they aren't candidates for a re-structure.



I believe Drew Brees still has money going against their cap next year so that is what it is. I tried finding the details on the Taysom Hill contract but it's perplexing. Was the 4 year, $140 million number completely bogus?



Regardless, the Saints are in serious need of re-building. The Michael Thomas contract seems like extra dead weight that they can't move on from anytime soon.



I really want to see if Kamara can come back this season and look healthy. I'd have a strong interest in making a play for him, especially if it means New Orleans is taking whatever they can get. Not many teams can absorb can his contract. I don't see how New Orleans could ask for a 2nd round pick either in this situation.



As I type this, not gonna lie, a part of me is now interested in Sean Payton too.



Anyone have any insight into the Saints organization?



We can talk about Carolina later in the week. FYI, nothing will make me want Christian McCaffrey. He makes Devante Parker look like Cal Ripken Jr.



FWIW, I also mentioned Dallas, NYG and Minnesota's cap space because they have some talented backs they might not be able to afford. Some big question marks there though.