The SB window is finally wide open and should be open for quite a while.

Both starting tackles and pretty much 80% of the OL on rookie contracts

Fins top 2 pass rushers are on rookie contracts for the next 3 years

Fins QB is on his rookie contract and have put themselves in position to replace him with a very good QB prospect in 2023 if he doesnt pan out. This is significant because with the way the team is built, it should be a very welcoming environement for a rookie QB. Plug and play.

The Fins really did a good job fixing the offense this off season. in 20, they were built for a very good RZ offense and ****ty between the 20s... Pretty much all of their receiving options were RZ targets while none of them provided any YAC, separation ability or any kind of space to work with... Opposing CBs were pretty much always almost stacked at the LOS, Fins were always playing in a box on offense between the 20s... they'll be going into 21 with a much more balanced core where players like Fuller, Waddle and Wilson will be very useful players between the 20s giving Parker, Williams and Gesicki alot more RZ opportunities.

Flores can now afford any CB duo he chooses going foward, there's so much savings all over the place that if he deems necessary to always field top guys at those spot it wont be a problem ap wise. They'll also easily be able to extend Fuller next offseason if he does very well.

This is it. Fins have finally got their **** together and got a regime to actually build something significant. Im not sure everyone understands how every little details add up to a very nice sustainable core that should contend year in year out for at the very least the next 5 years. Basically, the Fins will be playing without a salary cap for a while going foward, there will be plenty in the bank to cover some of those picks that wont turn out, it wont necessitate cap magic. Think about this:I mean this is just off the top of my head but its really an amazing job... There were some mistakes along the way but you cant expect them to nail it on every single move. The SB window just opened and I dont see it shutting down any time soon as Flores and Grier are too young to go senile in the foreseeable future...