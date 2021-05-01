 The SB window is finally wide open and should be open for quite a while. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The SB window is finally wide open and should be open for quite a while.

This is it. Fins have finally got their **** together and got a regime to actually build something significant. Im not sure everyone understands how every little details add up to a very nice sustainable core that should contend year in year out for at the very least the next 5 years. Basically, the Fins will be playing without a salary cap for a while going foward, there will be plenty in the bank to cover some of those picks that wont turn out, it wont necessitate cap magic. Think about this:

  • Both starting tackles and pretty much 80% of the OL on rookie contracts
  • Fins top 2 pass rushers are on rookie contracts for the next 3 years
  • Fins QB is on his rookie contract and have put themselves in position to replace him with a very good QB prospect in 2023 if he doesnt pan out. This is significant because with the way the team is built, it should be a very welcoming environement for a rookie QB. Plug and play.
  • The Fins really did a good job fixing the offense this off season. in 20, they were built for a very good RZ offense and ****ty between the 20s... Pretty much all of their receiving options were RZ targets while none of them provided any YAC, separation ability or any kind of space to work with... Opposing CBs were pretty much always almost stacked at the LOS, Fins were always playing in a box on offense between the 20s... they'll be going into 21 with a much more balanced core where players like Fuller, Waddle and Wilson will be very useful players between the 20s giving Parker, Williams and Gesicki alot more RZ opportunities.
  • Flores can now afford any CB duo he chooses going foward, there's so much savings all over the place that if he deems necessary to always field top guys at those spot it wont be a problem ap wise. They'll also easily be able to extend Fuller next offseason if he does very well.
I mean this is just off the top of my head but its really an amazing job... There were some mistakes along the way but you cant expect them to nail it on every single move. The SB window just opened and I dont see it shutting down any time soon as Flores and Grier are too young to go senile in the foreseeable future...
 
This is it. Fins have finally got their **** together and got a regime to actually build something significant. Im not sure everyone understands how every little details add up to a very nice sustainable core that should contend year in year out for at the very least the next 5 years. Basically, the Fins will be playing without a salary cap for a while going foward, there will be plenty in the bank to cover some of those picks that wont turn out, it wont necessitate cap magic. Think about this:

  • Both starting tackles and pretty much 80% of the OL on rookie contracts
  • Fins top 2 pass rushers are on rookie contracts for the next 3 years
  • Fins QB is on his rookie contract and have put themselves in position to replace him with a very good QB prospect in 2023 if he doesnt pan out. This is significant because with the way the team is built, it should be a very welcoming environement for a rookie QB. Plug and play.
  • The Fins really did a good job fixing the offense this off season. in 20, they were built for a very good RZ offense and ****ty between the 20s... Pretty much all of their receiving options were RZ targets while none of them provided any YAC, separation ability or any kind of space to work with... Opposing CBs were pretty much always almost stacked at the LOS, Fins were always playing in a box on offense between the 20s... they'll be going into 21 with a much more balanced core where players like Fuller, Waddle and Wilson will be very useful players between the 20s giving Parker, Williams and Gesicki alot more RZ opportunities.
  • Flores can now afford any CB duo he chooses going foward, there's so much savings all over the place that if he deems necessary to always field top guys at those spot it wont be a problem ap wise. They'll also easily be able to extend Fuller next offseason if he does very well.
I mean this is just off the top of my head but its really an amazing job... There were some mistakes along the way but you cant expect them to nail it on every single move. The SB window just opened and I dont see it shutting down any time soon as Flores and Grier are too young to go senilein the foreseeable future...
If Tua-man is who I think he is?

Look out league.
 
If Tua is the real deal, Miami will be a threat for awhile. It all hinges on his development.
Even if he isnt, they set themselves to up either have an elite QB in Tua which pretty much garentees they'll be in the thick of things for the duration of his career, or replace him with another QB on a rookie contract in 23... People underestimate the strategical value of that 2023 extra 1st round pick.
 
This is it. Fins have finally got their **** together and got a regime to actually build something significant. Im not sure everyone understands how every little details add up to a very nice sustainable core that should contend year in year out for at the very least the next 5 years. Basically, the Fins will be playing without a salary cap for a while going foward, there will be plenty in the bank to cover some of those picks that wont turn out, it wont necessitate cap magic. Think about this:

  • Both starting tackles and pretty much 80% of the OL on rookie contracts
  • Fins top 2 pass rushers are on rookie contracts for the next 3 years
  • Fins QB is on his rookie contract and have put themselves in position to replace him with a very good QB prospect in 2023 if he doesnt pan out. This is significant because with the way the team is built, it should be a very welcoming environement for a rookie QB. Plug and play.
  • The Fins really did a good job fixing the offense this off season. in 20, they were built for a very good RZ offense and ****ty between the 20s... Pretty much all of their receiving options were RZ targets while none of them provided any YAC, separation ability or any kind of space to work with... Opposing CBs were pretty much always almost stacked at the LOS, Fins were always playing in a box on offense between the 20s... they'll be going into 21 with a much more balanced core where players like Fuller, Waddle and Wilson will be very useful players between the 20s giving Parker, Williams and Gesicki alot more RZ opportunities.
  • Flores can now afford any CB duo he chooses going foward, there's so much savings all over the place that if he deems necessary to always field top guys at those spot it wont be a problem ap wise. They'll also easily be able to extend Fuller next offseason if he does very well.
I mean this is just off the top of my head but its really an amazing job... There were some mistakes along the way but you cant expect them to nail it on every single move. The SB window just opened and I dont see it shutting down any time soon as Flores and Grier are too young to go senile in the foreseeable future...
Excellent comment.
It all starts with the people behind the players. GM, coaches, and scouts.
When Flores joined the team, I became a believer again. The Fins have been a laughing stock since 2003 prior to his arrival.
This team in 2021 can go toe to toe with any NFL team. I truly believe that.
Great analysis NBP81
 
This is it. Fins have finally got their **** together and got a regime to actually build something significant. Im not sure everyone understands how every little details add up to a very nice sustainable core that should contend year in year out for at the very least the next 5 years. Basically, the Fins will be playing without a salary cap for a while going foward, there will be plenty in the bank to cover some of those picks that wont turn out, it wont necessitate cap magic. Think about this:

  • Both starting tackles and pretty much 80% of the OL on rookie contracts
  • Fins top 2 pass rushers are on rookie contracts for the next 3 years
  • Fins QB is on his rookie contract and have put themselves in position to replace him with a very good QB prospect in 2023 if he doesnt pan out. This is significant because with the way the team is built, it should be a very welcoming environement for a rookie QB. Plug and play.
  • The Fins really did a good job fixing the offense this off season. in 20, they were built for a very good RZ offense and ****ty between the 20s... Pretty much all of their receiving options were RZ targets while none of them provided any YAC, separation ability or any kind of space to work with... Opposing CBs were pretty much always almost stacked at the LOS, Fins were always playing in a box on offense between the 20s... they'll be going into 21 with a much more balanced core where players like Fuller, Waddle and Wilson will be very useful players between the 20s giving Parker, Williams and Gesicki alot more RZ opportunities.
  • Flores can now afford any CB duo he chooses going foward, there's so much savings all over the place that if he deems necessary to always field top guys at those spot it wont be a problem ap wise. They'll also easily be able to extend Fuller next offseason if he does very well.
I mean this is just off the top of my head but its really an amazing job... There were some mistakes along the way but you cant expect them to nail it on every single move. The SB window just opened and I dont see it shutting down any time soon as Flores and Grier are too young to go senilein the foreseeable future...
Not much I can add to that review.

The one thing that is still a question mark would be offensive game planning against top teams.

Our defense by itself, under Flo, can carry us to a lot of regular season wins against average teams. That was proven last year.

Against top teams (thinking playoffs) we have to force mismatches, execute at a high level and obviously score.

These multiple quarter, three and out droughts have to stop.

I realize I'm preaching to the choir here, and am very optimistic going into the season.

Loving the upgraded speed at the WR position. It gives guys like MG and DVP so much more room to operate.

IDK if Wilson will be around, but between him, Waddle and Fuller, that's some serious speed and pressure on any DC.
 
Not much I can add to that review.

The one thing that is still a question mark would be offensive game planning against top teams.

Our defense by itself, under Flo, can carry us to a lot of regular season wins against average teams. That was proven last year.

Against top teams (thinking playoffs) we have to force mismatches, execute at a high level and obviously score.

These multiple quarter, three and out droughts have to stop.

I realize I'm preaching to the choir here, and am very optimistic going into the season.

Loving the upgraded speed at the WR position. It gives guys like MG and DVP so much more room to operate.

IDK if Wilson will be around, but between him, Waddle and Fuller, that's some serious speed and pressure on any DC.
Yeah offensive playcalling is a big part of team success and I have really no idea what their plan/ability is in that department but this group of receiving options is much more likely to be able to operate at a high level in pretty much all situations compared to last years group.
 
Even if he isnt, they set themselves to up either have an elite QB in Tua which pretty much garentees they'll be in the thick of things for the duration of his career, or replace him with another QB on a rookie contract in 23... People underestimate the strategical value of that 2023 extra 1st round pick.
I hear you, but if Tua flames out, the point you made about all of the young guys playing on rookie contracts will be coming due and you might be hitting the reset button at the QB position and that’s another two to three year evaluation on a QB all over again. Let’s pray that Tua is the real deal.
 
Yeah they didnt pick my top guys either, but the strategy is impecable imo.
Same. I'm mildly upset we missed on a few of the guys I wanted, but nothing tragic. The big picture takes precedence and I can see what they did this weekend...I'm all for team-building vice stacking one area.
 
