The single most important games remaining

If we win the next 3 games, we all know we still need a little help to make the playoffs. Right now if we win out our chances are 73%. Below are the odds of us making the playoffs based on a single-game outcome. Essentially, regardless of the results of other games, these are by far the most impactful. For instance, if the Bills beat the Pats today, we control our own destiny the rest of the way (>99% odds). Aside from these games not much else makes any big impact - typically our odds waver from 65 to 80% as long as we win out.



Week 16

Bills over Patriots (>99%)

Texans over Chargers (83%)



Week 17

Falcons over Bills (>99%)



Week 18

Jets over Bills (>99%)