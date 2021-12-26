 The single most important games remaining | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The single most important games remaining

Delsolar16

Delsolar16

If we win the next 3 games, we all know we still need a little help to make the playoffs. Right now if we win out our chances are 73%. Below are the odds of us making the playoffs based on a single-game outcome. Essentially, regardless of the results of other games, these are by far the most impactful. For instance, if the Bills beat the Pats today, we control our own destiny the rest of the way (>99% odds). Aside from these games not much else makes any big impact - typically our odds waver from 65 to 80% as long as we win out.

Week 16
Bills over Patriots (>99%)
Texans over Chargers (83%)

Week 17
Falcons over Bills (>99%)

Week 18
Jets over Bills (>99%)
 
bane

bane

List is getting smaller because colts and Titans game had a influence over us. We just don’t have any paths except for bills winning today which I think they will lose. Or chargers losing two out of three. I honestly think that is better chance happening than buffalo winning
 
R

Rockchalk

bane said:
List is getting smaller because colts and Titans game had a influence over us. We just don’t have any paths except for bills winning today which I think they will lose. Or chargers losing two out of three. I honestly think that is better chance happening than buffalo winning
Why does Buffalo winning today seem so far fetched to you? This game isn't being playing in the eye of a hurricane so Josh Allen should be a tad more effective.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Rockchalk said:
Why does Buffalo winning today seem so far fetched to you? This game isn't being playing in the eye of a hurricane so Josh Allen should be a tad more effective.
Bills are more than capable of winning this game
 
bane

bane

Rockchalk said:
Why does Buffalo winning today seem so far fetched to you? This game isn't being playing in the eye of a hurricane so Josh Allen should be a tad more effective.
Because Bills can’t stop the run
Bills are missing wideouts.
Bills are missing three line man

Pats adjust better than anyone in league.
Look at their last drive.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

bane said:
List is getting smaller because colts and Titans game had a influence over us. We just don’t have any paths except for bills winning today which I think they will lose. Or chargers losing two out of three. I honestly think that is better chance happening than buffalo winning
I have been to the future. Rest easy.

Buffalo won against the Pats.
 
