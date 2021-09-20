The sky is not falling....yet

Durango2020
Scout Team
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2020
- Messages
- 402
- Reaction score
- 658
- Location
- USA
Didn't get to watch the game yesterday and I'm thankful for that.
I probably would have been sick to my stomach.
However, it is only our 2nd game of the season and getting a ***-beating like that early in the season should be a good thing.
I am hoping that this was a reality check for this team.
Obviously a lot of things have to be addressed most prominently the OL issues.
But when you get beating 35-0 it's not just OL...everyone needs to take some blame here.
Next game is where we need to see a major rebound and if things are still lackluster then we can expect a long and dreadful season.
Point in all this is let's relax and see how we do next week.
Too many knee jerk reactions will not help us.
I probably would have been sick to my stomach.
However, it is only our 2nd game of the season and getting a ***-beating like that early in the season should be a good thing.
I am hoping that this was a reality check for this team.
Obviously a lot of things have to be addressed most prominently the OL issues.
But when you get beating 35-0 it's not just OL...everyone needs to take some blame here.
Next game is where we need to see a major rebound and if things are still lackluster then we can expect a long and dreadful season.
Point in all this is let's relax and see how we do next week.
Too many knee jerk reactions will not help us.