The sky is not falling....yet

Didn't get to watch the game yesterday and I'm thankful for that.
I probably would have been sick to my stomach.

However, it is only our 2nd game of the season and getting a ***-beating like that early in the season should be a good thing.
I am hoping that this was a reality check for this team.
Obviously a lot of things have to be addressed most prominently the OL issues.
But when you get beating 35-0 it's not just OL...everyone needs to take some blame here.

Next game is where we need to see a major rebound and if things are still lackluster then we can expect a long and dreadful season.

Point in all this is let's relax and see how we do next week.
Too many knee jerk reactions will not help us.
 
100% agree, its one loss in a 17 game season. Its ugly, for some reason, the Bills have the Fins number. Its 1 loss where it everyone knew the odds of losing that game where high, the score doesnt change anything in the grand scheme of things. Get it fixed and move on.
 
LibertineOneThree said:
Seriously… go and watch it. Then see if you want to come back here and tell people to relax.
My point is let's see how this team responds. If it's the same **** show next week then we can all cash in our checks on this season. But 1 piss poor game should not dictate this season. A lot of teams have a crappy game each season, ours was week 2 and hopefully we play a lot better going forward.
 
I hope you’re right, I really do. It’s hard to imagine that O line becoming competent in the space of 6 days though.

Hopefully they can make adjustments or whatever to at least stem the flow. It really was horrific for 4 quarters straight.
 
Personally, this loss will mean little by the end of the season. It's ugly and humiliating for fans to see, but I'd rather it be week 2 and not after a whole season of optimism.

The D played great considering how much they played and the bad field position they were often in. If the O had been serviceable, they would have won that game.

Gesicki and Gaskin were reliable and underutilized. Too many drops and other mental errors. QB's have to get better at reading the D and calling out protections pre-snap.

This was week 2. This team will get better. Perhaps this loss will light a fire. 🍻
 
Durango2020 said:
Didn't get to watch the game yesterday and I'm thankful for that.
I probably would have been sick to my stomach.

However, it is only our 2nd game of the season and getting a ***-beating like that early in the season should be a good thing.
I am hoping that this was a reality check for this team.
Obviously a lot of things have to be addressed most prominently the OL issues.
But when you get beating 35-0 it's not just OL...everyone needs to take some blame here.

Next game is where we need to see a major rebound and if things are still lackluster then we can expect a long and dreadful season.

Point in all this is let's relax and see how we do next week.
Too many knee jerk reactions will not help us.
It's NEVER a good thing to lose. Especially to a division rival. That loss could cost us the playoffs!!! Where do people come up with this type of thinking?!
 
The sky might not be falling but the OL hasn’t showed up for the past two weeks. Other than the drives at the beginning of each half of the New England game, the offense and specifically the OL hasn’t done much of anything for the past two weeks.

If they can get it together and go to Vegas and beat the Raiders, then I’ll be more optimistic. Yet right now with this OL and a backup QB likely playing in the game, I just don’t see them beating a very good Raiders team.
 
Pitbull13 said:
It's NEVER a good thing to lose. Especially to a division rival. That loss could cost us the playoffs!!! Where do people come up with this type of thinking?!
This may come as a surprise to you...but every team will have a loss. It's a rarity for a team to go undefeated and getting a bad loss this early is a good wake up call. I want the team to win, but I do expect losses and I expect this team to steer the ship in the right direction. I certainly didn't expect the team to go 17-0, I mean where do people come up with this type of thinking?!
 
NBP81 said:
100% agree, its one loss in a 17 game season. Its ugly, for some reason, the Bills have the Fins number. Its 1 loss where it everyone knew the odds of losing that game where high, the score doesnt change anything in the grand scheme of things. Get it fixed and move on.
The problem is the biggest area to fix is the OL and they haven’t been able to fix the OL for over a decade. Unfortunately the Dolphins have had some bad OL’s over the last 15 years but this might just be the worst OL in Dolphin history and I have been a fan and have seen every Dolphin OL since 1966.

Jackson gave up nine QB pressure yesterday.
Deiter should be a backup at best and the fact he is the starting center says a lot about how bad the backup center must be
Davis must have something on Flores or Grier. Because I see no other reason he is still on the Dolphins, much less actually a starting RT. His lack of blocking nearly got Tua killed yesterday.
Kindley is below average at best and Hunt is probably the best starter on the OL right now. Yet being surrounded by the incompetence of the other offensive linemen makes the play of Hunt seem below average too.
 
1972forever said:
The problem is the biggest area to fix is the OL and they haven’t been able to fix the OL for over a decade. Unfortunately the Dolphins have had some bad OL’s over the last 15 years but this might just be the worst OL in Dolphin history and I have been a fan and have seen every Dolphin OL since 1966.

Jackson gave up nine QB pressure yesterday.
Deiter should be a backup at best and the fact he is the starting center says a lot about how bad the backup center must be
Davis must have something on Flores or Grier. Because I see no other reason he is still on the Dolphins, much less actually a starting RT. His lack of blocking nearly got Tua killed yesterday.
Kindley is below average at best and Hunt is probably the best starter on the OL right now. Yet being surrounded by the incompetence of the other offensive linemen makes the play of Hunt seem below average too.
For some reason, every single offense player for the Fins play like **** vs Buffalo. I dont belive they're as bad as they were yesterday. Something needs to be done, absolutely, whether thats a different coaching approach or trade market. That unit is the absolute weak link right now.
 
Durango2020 said:
This may come as a surprise to you...but every team will have a loss. It's a rarity for a team to go undefeated and getting a bad loss this early is a good wake up call. I want the team to win, but I do expect losses and I expect this team to steer the ship in the right direction. I certainly didn't expect the team to go 17-0, I mean where do people come up with this type of thinking?!
There are expected losses and then there are complete and total destruction by another team. No one expected the Dolphins to go undefeated and most knowledgeable football individuals knew beating the Bills would be a tall task yesterday. The Bills are one of the best teams in the entire league.

Yet not scoring a single point and looking unprepared from the first kickoff is not an acceptable loss, IMO. Until the Dolphins actually beat a good football team, there are going to be questions about this team. They can change the narrative by going to Vegas and beating a very good Raiders team next Sunday. If they don’t win the questions regarding how good this team really is will continue.
 
