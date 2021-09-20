The sky is not falling....yet

NBP81 said: 100% agree, its one loss in a 17 game season. Its ugly, for some reason, the Bills have the Fins number. Its 1 loss where it everyone knew the odds of losing that game where high, the score doesnt change anything in the grand scheme of things. Get it fixed and move on. Click to expand...

The problem is the biggest area to fix is the OL and they haven’t been able to fix the OL for over a decade. Unfortunately the Dolphins have had some bad OL’s over the last 15 years but this might just be the worst OL in Dolphin history and I have been a fan and have seen every Dolphin OL since 1966.Jackson gave up nine QB pressure yesterday.Deiter should be a backup at best and the fact he is the starting center says a lot about how bad the backup center must beDavis must have something on Flores or Grier. Because I see no other reason he is still on the Dolphins, much less actually a starting RT. His lack of blocking nearly got Tua killed yesterday.Kindley is below average at best and Hunt is probably the best starter on the OL right now. Yet being surrounded by the incompetence of the other offensive linemen makes the play of Hunt seem below average too.