The sportsbooks took a bath on the Fins

Wild NFL comebacks lead to big swings at books The Cardinals and Dolphins were each as long a 25-1 in the fourth quarters of their games. The Jets were 60-1 before coming back.

Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said the comebacks produced mixed results for his shop."We didn't want the Dolphins," Mucklow told ESPN on Sunday night. "But the Cardinals was the big one for us, because of the [Las Vegas] hometown money and being in the afternoon.""Both the Dolphins and Jets were bad outcomes for us," WynnBET trader Andy Morrissey told ESPN. "We were rooting against the improbable comebacks in the room."