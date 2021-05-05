 The story of the draft wasn't Waddle, but it was Jaelen Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The story of the draft wasn't Waddle, but it was Jaelen Phillips

This is a great video a few weeks ago, and one of the best videos you will see that take an in depth look at Philips. With that said, the story of the draft out of any player goes to him. In hindsight, he was the most talented player at his position. Perhaps, the best defensive player in the draft. This is a long video so take your time to watch it before you commented if you haven't seen it.
 
It interesting pick..I hope he is all they say he is. I am expecting 25 to 30 sack in 4yr..
 
If he didn't have character concerns, I wonder if Miami goes Parsons at #6.

Don't get me wrong. Adding Waddle was a great move, but I do think about that.
 
No, we had one of the best defenses last year and Tua had no one to throw to at times. A pass catcher was #1 priority. Parsons would have been fun to add but we needed Waddle more than we needed Parsons.
 
Nope, the story of the draft was the first four players they drafted who all have a real chance of coming in and starting immediately. While I loved the pick of Phillips and think he has a chance of being the best defensive player in the entire draft. There is a reason Waddle was drafted at 6 and Phillips wasn’t drafted until 18.
 
We're going nowhere if Phillips is the only player we hit on so I'm hoping we hit on the top 5 picks. Several "experts" have said our top 4 picks could all have gone in the first round and Hunter Long will contribute right away so we'll see what happens.
 
If Phillips didnt have mild concussions concerns he was going top 5. I'm a buffalo fan and wanted him bad. It was a home run pick imo
 
