The story of the draft wasn't Waddle, but it was Jaelen Phillips

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 5,896
- Reaction score
- 2,221
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
This is a great video a few weeks ago, and one of the best videos you will see that take an in depth look at Philips. With that said, the story of the draft out of any player goes to him. In hindsight, he was the most talented player at his position. Perhaps, the best defensive player in the draft. This is a long video so take your time to watch it before you commented if you haven't seen it.