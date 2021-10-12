The strategy was right, the people involved in it were wrong...

I think its almost a sure thing that Grier and Flores will be gone after the season. IMO the strategy of having lots of high picks and cap room was the best one since I can remember. Thats how teams like the Bills, Rams, 49ers, Brown and other recent contenders were built. You can even get or almost get to the big game with an average to below average QB if you pick top players with your draft picks. Ravens, Jets (Sánchez) and 49ers did it.



However, next time I would repeat the process and learn from mistakes.



First we need a GM that excels in scouting, if we had one with the amount of draft picks we had, we would be contenders today.



Second we need a coach that can assemble a respetable coaching staff of good teachers and player developers. And if defensive minded he can hire a top OC or the opposite if offensive minded. Flores biggest mistake was letting go a very promising one. Innovative is what you need on offense, technically sound and with nasty mentallity on defense. We need a HC or OC that has a proven record of assembling a good OL. This OL failure cannot continue.



Finally we will need to get our franchise QB. Evaluate Tua this year. But even if he looks the part that shouldnt stop us from aquiring talent at QB position. If he doesnt look good we should think on Wilson, Watson or Rodgers. If he looks good then a draft pick with upside or someone like the young Washington QB. But we cannnot settle with a backup on Brissett level. If Tua is not ready, Wilson or Rodgers would make sense. And let him learn for a couple of years until he is ready.



I would not keep Flores just for the reason he is failing big time on defense this year, and that should be his strenght. If a defensive minded coach cant identify how to generarte pass rush and stop the run I want no part on him.



I loved the process, but hate the people involved on it. Only evaluation left is for Tua. Grier is awful and Flores has regresed.