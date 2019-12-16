The Tale of two Badgers

The more film I see on Badgers RB Taylor and Center Biadaz the bigger fan I am. I wouldn't mind seeing either of our later #1's going for either of these studs. Taylor reminds me of Zeke Elliott and I think Biadaz is just the "mean nasty" we need inside for the next decade.

I'm curious just how early Taylor will go in Round 1 given how many QB's may reached for in the early round.