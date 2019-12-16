The Tale of two Badgers

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
The more film I see on Badgers RB Taylor and Center Biadaz the bigger fan I am. I wouldn't mind seeing either of our later #1's going for either of these studs. Taylor reminds me of Zeke Elliott and I think Biadaz is just the "mean nasty" we need inside for the next decade.
I'm curious just how early Taylor will go in Round 1 given how many QB's may reached for in the early round.
 
Last edited:
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Miami desperately needs a running back whether it's in free agency or through the draft.

I think the value there is in the second or third round. Maybe someone like Harris on Alabama.

I think Taylor and Swift will go somewhere in round 1, but not top half.
 
SCOTTY

Starter
DOLFANMIKE said:
The more film I see on Badgers RB Taylor and Center Creed Humphrey the bigger fan I am. I wouldn't mind seeing either of our later #1's going for either of these studs. Taylor reminds me of Zeke Elliott and I think Creed is just the "mean nasty" we need inside for the next decade.
I'm curious just how early Taylor will go in Round 1 given how many QB's may reached for in the early round.
Humphreys plays for Oklahoma
 
Danny

Finheaven VIP
SCOTTY said:
Humphreys plays for Oklahoma
DOLFANMIKE said:
The more film I see on Badgers RB Taylor and Center Creed Humphrey the bigger fan I am. I wouldn't mind seeing either of our later #1's going for either of these studs. Taylor reminds me of Zeke Elliott and I think Creed is just the "mean nasty" we need inside for the next decade.
I'm curious just how early Taylor will go in Round 1 given how many QB's may reached for in the early round.
Are you thinking of Biadaz? Cause Humphrey's the center for Oklahoma and I like both of them.
 
DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Miami desperately needs a running back whether it's in free agency or through the draft.

I think the value there is in the second or third round. Maybe someone like Harris on Alabama.

I think Taylor and Swift will go somewhere in round 1, but not top half.
I have a man crush on RB Harris. He reminds me so much in his build and playstyle of Derrick Henry. His physicality really pushes the pile and wears a defense down.
 
Last edited:
Namor

Pro Bowler
DOLFANMIKE said:
I have a man crush on RB Harris. He reminds me so much in his build and playstyle of Derrick Henry
Najee catches the ball better than Derrick...thats it,tho....love Najee..Derrick H is worlds better at running the rock.
 
DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
SCOTTY said:
I like Humphreys better as he is more versatile. I want him with our 1c. But I have no problem bringing in Baidasz. Dieter would benefit from that big time.
As things stand right now, based on where our selections are, I think I'd be more disappointed in missing out on one of these Centers than any other position.
 
