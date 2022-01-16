The tale of two stats... and the importance of patience and development.

Sure. The argument that will presented to you however is that Josh Allen has elite physical traits and size for the position , and Tua does not. So it’s hard to compare. That’s not my personal argument, but it’s one that will be given to you.



But yes, I would like to see a little patience exercised with Tua. And I certainly would like to see him behind a line that doesn’t give up the most pressures in the NFL, and with a productive run game.