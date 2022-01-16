 The tale of two stats... and the importance of patience and development. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The tale of two stats... and the importance of patience and development.

QB1:

Year 1
2,074 yards 10 TDs 12 INTs
67.9 QBR

Year 2
3,089 yards 20 TDs 9 INTs
85.3 QB

Who is this QB1?

QB2:

Year 1
1,814 yards 11 TDs 5 INTs
87.1 QBR

Year 2
2,653 yards 16 TDs 10 INTs
90.1 QBR*

*(All behind the league's WORST o-line.)

Give me a break Tua haters. Just shut up, already.
 
All this argument does is tell you that its very hard to know what you've got at QB during his 1st 2 seasons as a pro... There's really nothing else to be gained from it tbh.
 
Sure. The argument that will presented to you however is that Josh Allen has elite physical traits and size for the position , and Tua does not. So it’s hard to compare. That’s not my personal argument, but it’s one that will be given to you.

But yes, I would like to see a little patience exercised with Tua. And I certainly would like to see him behind a line that doesn’t give up the most pressures in the NFL, and with a productive run game.
 
Sure. The argument that will presented to you however is that Josh Allen has elite physical traits and size for the position , and Tua does not. So it’s hard to compare. That’s not my personal argument, but it’s one that will be given to you.

But yes, I would like to see a little patience exercised with Tua. And I certainly would like to see him behind a line that doesn’t give up the most pressures in the NFL, and with a productive run game.
Patience and fans don't go together.
 
The majority of quarterback #1 passes were beyond 10yards The majority of quarterback #2 we’re under 7 yards.😂
 
I think Tua can and will push the ball downfield more. I think that last 2 years has been tumultuous to say the very least.
New Coordinators and coaches every year.
Our Offensive coaches last year were just awful.
Next year should be a great year, the year we Release the Kraken!
 
The majority of quarterback #1 passes were beyond 10yards The majority of quarterback #2 we’re under 7 yards.😂
Yes the 32nd ranked oline forcing limited play calling has nothing to do with that.
 
