The tale of two stats... and the importance of patience and development.

-81- McMichael
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2002
- Messages
- 724
- Reaction score
- 187
- Age
- 50
- Location
- St. Augie-Doggie
QB1:
Year 1
2,074 yards 10 TDs 12 INTs
67.9 QBR
Year 2
3,089 yards 20 TDs 9 INTs
85.3 QB
Who is this QB1?
QB2:
Year 1
1,814 yards 11 TDs 5 INTs
87.1 QBR
Year 2
2,653 yards 16 TDs 10 INTs
90.1 QBR*
*(All behind the league's WORST o-line.)
Give me a break Tua haters. Just shut up, already.
Year 1
2,074 yards 10 TDs 12 INTs
67.9 QBR
Year 2
3,089 yards 20 TDs 9 INTs
85.3 QB
Who is this QB1?
QB2:
Year 1
1,814 yards 11 TDs 5 INTs
87.1 QBR
Year 2
2,653 yards 16 TDs 10 INTs
90.1 QBR*
*(All behind the league's WORST o-line.)
Give me a break Tua haters. Just shut up, already.
Last edited: