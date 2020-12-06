The team rushing the Bengals sidelines

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,595
Reaction score
5,760
Location
NJ
First off, players need to be smarter, and show more control, if that had been the Chiefs/Patriots/Raiders/Bills, those ejections would have severely hurt us.

Now, here comes probably the unpopular opinion...Good for the team to have Grants back, to show you attack one of us, you attack all of us.

Thats what a united team does...That's what a tough team does...That's what a championship team does of not allowing anyone to bully them or their teammates... Including how the Defense in the next few series became extremely scary, you could tell they were also sending a message.

Again, the throwing punches, instigating, or allowing into being instigated into doing something stupid like pushing or throwing a punch is a huge NoNo, but rushing up to the line of the opponant and making a point that they will not be intimidated, are united, and will not stand for cheapshots...Awesome in my book.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

☠️ Banned ☠️
Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
3,586
Reaction score
3,375
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Players need to be smarter? Flores was the first man on the field that wasn't involved in the play.

Then again, did you see how he pulled his mask up over his nose to avoid a fine? That tells me he was posturing to fire up the team. He wasn't as out of control as you'd suspect from a guy charging the field, when he shouldn't be on it.
 
deester11

deester11

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
460
Reaction score
670
This really any kind of issue? We want smarter, but you don't want a team to continue target and hurt your players. I loved what Flores and the team did. The Bengals CELEBRATED their dirty plays. If the league had any guts they'd fine suspend more Bengals.
The Dolphins are one of the most disciplined teams in the league. I'll take this one.
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
4,765
Reaction score
888
Location
Atlanta via Exit 9 - New
tay0365 said:
First off, players need to be smarter, and show more control, if that had been the Chiefs/Patriots/Raiders/Bills, those ejections would have severely hurt us.

Now, here comes probably the unpopular opinion...Good for the team to have Grants back, to show you attack one of us, you attack all of us.

Thats what a united team does...That's what a tough team does...That's what a championship team does of not allowing anyone to bully them or their teammates... Including how the Defense in the next few series became extremely scary, you could tell they were also sending a message.

Again, the throwing punches, instigating, or allowing into being instigated into doing something stupid like pushing or throwing a punch is a huge NoNo, but rushing up to the line of the opponant and making a point that they will not be intimidated, are united, and will not stand for cheapshots...Awesome in my book.
Click to expand...
loved the move byFlo and the players to stand up Jakeem
 
multistage

multistage

Second String
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,215
Reaction score
1,461
Location
Northwest Iowa
You really think Flo and the boys charging into the field, ready for battle, will be an unpopular opinion???

Whole damn team showed heart. Philbin would’ve mailed a “No hard feelings” postcard to Cincy...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom