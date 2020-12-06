The team rushing the Bengals sidelines

First off, players need to be smarter, and show more control, if that had been the Chiefs/Patriots/Raiders/Bills, those ejections would have severely hurt us.



Now, here comes probably the unpopular opinion...Good for the team to have Grants back, to show you attack one of us, you attack all of us.



Thats what a united team does...That's what a tough team does...That's what a championship team does of not allowing anyone to bully them or their teammates... Including how the Defense in the next few series became extremely scary, you could tell they were also sending a message.



Again, the throwing punches, instigating, or allowing into being instigated into doing something stupid like pushing or throwing a punch is a huge NoNo, but rushing up to the line of the opponant and making a point that they will not be intimidated, are united, and will not stand for cheapshots...Awesome in my book.