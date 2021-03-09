 The Thought of Trading Xavien Howard? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Thought of Trading Xavien Howard?

I am starting to think that this might be the time to trade Xavien Howard.

He is coming off his best year and selling high is always a smart move.

Not to mention he may be agitating for a raise to his already big contract and we don't know if he is going to be a holdout candidate.

Add that to his durability issues and it might be the time to move him.

The Fins have depth at CB and the hope is Noah Igbinoghene will take a step forward in year 2.

Moving him would weaken what was the strength of the defense but it would also open up a big chunk of cap room.

I am not sure what the market for him would be and with the cap down the number of teams willing to pay him might be slimmer than usual but i have to think he is worth a 1st rounder out there.

What say you FinHeaven?
 
I agree but we need a particularly nice haul that starts with at least one first round draft choice. I don’t see him duplicating last years production and I’m fine with Byron Jones as our de facto #1.

Otherwise I don’t mind paying X but let’s make it team friendly so we can cut him without penalty down the line.
 
He may not have a year like he had but he's an unreal corner. The defensive will be noticeably hurt by his absence. They have to be certain they can make up for it in other ways. He's one of the only impact players on the team.
 
I dont want to trade him just because, it would have to be a nice haul. I would love to include him in a trade for Watson.
 
Nah, I like him here just fine. We shouldn't be in the business of trying to get rid of our good players.
 
You know its okay for the 'Phins to have the best player at a given position. Its not something that only "other teams" should have.

Sometimes it seems like Phin fans have a fear of hope realized. That hope will never be realized if they keep trading the kinetic for the potential.
 
Not to cheat, but I agree with both sides of this argument. You can’t perpetually be in a state where you get rid of your best players, but X probably has peaked. I also don’t like the leg injuries of late.

it would take a massive analysis of both sides to determine which choice to make as there are opportunity costs on both sides. Either way, I don’t think this is one of those things that can be determined in a quick post.
 
Howard is our best defensive player. When you keep trading your best player then your team is going to suck. Trading him for draft picks is like shooting yourself in the foot.
 
