The Thought of Trading Xavien Howard?

I am starting to think that this might be the time to trade Xavien Howard.



He is coming off his best year and selling high is always a smart move.



Not to mention he may be agitating for a raise to his already big contract and we don't know if he is going to be a holdout candidate.



Add that to his durability issues and it might be the time to move him.



The Fins have depth at CB and the hope is Noah Igbinoghene will take a step forward in year 2.



Moving him would weaken what was the strength of the defense but it would also open up a big chunk of cap room.



I am not sure what the market for him would be and with the cap down the number of teams willing to pay him might be slimmer than usual but i have to think he is worth a 1st rounder out there.



What say you FinHeaven?