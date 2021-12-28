The Titans Schedule Advantage

Sometimes the schedule just doesn't go your way. This is one of those instances. It's adversity. Gotta go play.

Fortunately no real injuries from last night other than Tommie Lee Punt Returner.

I think I saw Julio Jones is in protocol. Maybe he'll miss, but I think if it's 5 days now he'll be back, but he won't have practiced.

It's go down with guns blazing now. Whatever the schedule is, it is- but I think this Tennessee game is the do or die one of the last three. The Gauntlet.