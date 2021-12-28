 The Titans Schedule Advantage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Titans Schedule Advantage

S

SF Dolphin Fan

I'm thrilled that Miami has made a run, with seven straight wins. I do think the Dolphins will have to win out against two of the better teams in the conference.

That challenge was made even more difficult with the schedule. Tennessee played on Thursday night last week and now face a Miami team coming off a Monday night game.

There's no reason that should happen this late in the season. Essentially, the Titans got a mini-bye with four full days more to prepare.
 
1972forever

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I'm thrilled that Miami has made a run, with seven straight wins. I do think the Dolphins will have to win out against two of the better teams in the conference.

That challenge was made even more difficult with the schedule. Tennessee played on Thursday night last week and now face a Miami team coming off a Monday night game.

There's no reason that should happen this late in the season. Essentially, the Titans got a mini-bye with four full days more to prepare.
You are right it shouldn’t happen but unfortunately there is nothing they will do this year to rectify this situation. The Dolphins just have to deal with it and try to win the game.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I'm thrilled that Miami has made a run, with seven straight wins. I do think the Dolphins will have to win out against two of the better teams in the conference.

That challenge was made even more difficult with the schedule. Tennessee played on Thursday night last week and now face a Miami team coming off a Monday night game.

There's no reason that should happen this late in the season. Essentially, the Titans got a mini-bye with four full days more to prepare.
Didn't we get that advantage when we played on Thursday night? Nothing to worry about. We're also playing them without their best player who would be MVP if he kept up his earlier season performance.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

C l u t c H 385 said:
Didn't we get that advantage when we played on Thursday night? Nothing to worry about. We're also playing them without their best player who would be MVP if he kept up his earlier season performance.
Yes, all teams do. It's exacerbated by us playing last night though. I'm sure it has happened before, but that's not usually how it goes.
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

We are going to demolish good ol Ryan Boy..

It's going to be a bloodbath. The team will have something to prove on defense and I'm betting on Miami making a statement. Not worried at all about it.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

C l u t c H 385 said:
Didn't we get that advantage when we played on Thursday night? Nothing to worry about. We're also playing them without their best player who would be MVP if he kept up his earlier season performance.
True, but I haven't seen a team coming off a Thursday game playing a team that competed on Monday night. It's one extra day, which is an advantage for Tennessee.

But, hopefully Miami just finds a way to win.

Do we know for sure that Henry is out,?
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Sometimes the schedule just doesn't go your way. This is one of those instances. It's adversity. Gotta go play.
Fortunately no real injuries from last night other than Tommie Lee Punt Returner.
I think I saw Julio Jones is in protocol. Maybe he'll miss, but I think if it's 5 days now he'll be back, but he won't have practiced.
It's go down with guns blazing now. Whatever the schedule is, it is- but I think this Tennessee game is the do or die one of the last three. The Gauntlet.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

I'm not concerned about the extra few days the Titans get. I am concerned about kicking their a$$ twice. This weekend and then again in the first round of the playoffs with Henry back.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Dolph N.Fan said:
No biggie. I think it keeps Miami sharp and maybe Tennessee comes out rusty. Miami off a bye looked sluggish vs the jets who had played the week before.
That's my hope as well. Certainly, Miami should have a lot of confidence coming in.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

It's no worse than facing a team off a bye week.

If anything, that is what needs to be eliminated. A team should never have an entire extra week to prepare.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Tenn is winning w very pedestrian passing game right now. That means their D is crushing it I imagine. Going to be tough sledding.
 
