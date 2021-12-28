The Titans Schedule Advantage

SF Dolphin Fan
I'm thrilled that Miami has made a run, with seven straight wins. I do think the Dolphins will have to win out against two of the better teams in the conference.
That challenge was made even more difficult with the schedule. Tennessee played on Thursday night last week and now face a Miami team coming off a Monday night game.
There's no reason that should happen this late in the season. Essentially, the Titans got a mini-bye with four full days more to prepare.
