The Top 5

S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,226
Reaction score
276
I don't think week 17 holds much in terms of surprises. I think all 5 of the bottom teams will lose. Sos can only vary so much in one week. I think things won't change much.

Having said that, who do you see the top 4 teams picking? And then from those left who do you want?

Bengals #1 Joe Burrow

Redskins #2 Chase Young
LT is a much bigger need but the Redskins will do 'the right thing', signing a FA LT, perhaps moving Ryan Anderson to ILB and rounding up an insane front 7.

Lions #3 Derrick Brown
They have an aging Damion Harrison and both Ashawn Robinson and Mike Daniels are FA. Also Mike Daniels and Dashawn Hand ended up in IR this year.

Giants #4 Jerry Jeudy/Jeff Okudah
No CBs no WRs. Cut their #1 CB. Traded their #1 WR. Solder is under contract, two years left, just signed in 2018, restructured this year. Dead cap is $13.5 mill.

Dolphins #5 Tua/Thomas
Which one would you take? I'm leaning for a healthy Thomas. I would like to shore up the trenches on both sides this year. We have Fitz and Rosen under contract but only Davenport at LT since Webb (eewww) is a FA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom