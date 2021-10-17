 The two worst losses in dolphins history... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The two worst losses in dolphins history...

Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,702
Reaction score
7,890
Location
Ft. Myers
We are a bad team. We lost to another bad team.

But this isnt even in the top 20 worst losses for us.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
9,189
Reaction score
4,657
Location
Miami
Travis34 said:
Is this really one of the worst losses in our franchise history? Surely there are worse
Losing to a 0-20 team with a rookie QB after watching that game play out. Yeah, I think this is a special type of rock bottom for this team and probably the last time we'll be betting favorites for a long, long time.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
11,159
Reaction score
11,464
Location
West Palm Beach
It was an embarrassing loss to a wet behind the ears kicker and a team that hasn’t won anything in 20 tries.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,787
Reaction score
10,979
Location
NE, Indiana
-=DolfanDave=- said:
Losing to a 0-20 team with a rookie QB after watching that game play out. Yeah, I think this is a special type of rock bottom for this team and probably the last time we'll be betting favorites for a long, long time.
Yeesh when you put it like that…

Not sure where it ranks but yes you are right this is a stinger
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,356
Reaction score
12,969
The two worst losses in Dolphins history, in my opinion, were both in the Super Bowl.
 
