-=DolfanDave=-
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2004
- Messages
- 9,189
- Reaction score
- 4,657
- Location
- Miami
Have come at the hands of the Jacksonville friggin jaguars.
I feel dirty.
I feel dirty.
Losing to a 0-20 team with a rookie QB after watching that game play out. Yeah, I think this is a special type of rock bottom for this team and probably the last time we'll be betting favorites for a long, long time.Is this really one of the worst losses in our franchise history? Surely there are worse
Yeesh when you put it like that…Losing to a 0-20 team with a rookie QB after watching that game play out. Yeah, I think this is a special type of rock bottom for this team and probably the last time we'll be betting favorites for a long, long time.
Jags had the second longest losing streak in NFL history entering today.We are a bad team. We lost to another bad team.
But this isnt even in the top 20 worst losses for us.
And hasn't made a FG all year. Yet we lose to them on a last second FG that shouldn't have happened.Jags had the second longest losing streak in NFL history entering today.
Id have felt worse if we were undefeated going in to today.Jags had the second longest losing streak in NFL history entering today.
Those losses didn't feel like a franchise low for the team. Tough losses, sure, but "worst" loss... I guess that depends on how you define that.The two worst losses in Dolphins history, in my opinion, were both in the Super Bowl.
And before that a 50+ yarder that magically changed flight and curves in. What are the ****ing odds.And hasn't made a FG all year. Yet we lose to them on a last second FG that shouldn't have happened.
Almost like it was a sign from God.And before that a 50+ yarder that magically changed flight and curves in. What are the ****ing odds.
I felt like cartmen.Have come at the hands of the Jacksonville friggin jaguars.
I feel dirty.