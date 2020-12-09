The "who to root for/against" Week 14 Edition

All of my info is based off of this amazing Playoff tool produced by the NYTimes. Check it out. Super cool.
If the Dolphins beat the Chiefs, we have an 80% chance of making the playoffs.
Patriots @ Rams - Rams (-5) > Looks good
Titans at Jags - Jags (+7.5) > No shot
Colts @ Raiders - I was interested to see what the models show. No real difference here.
Steelers @ Bills - Again, no real difference here, although I'm scratching my head wondering why. We definitely want the Steelers.
Ravens @ Browns - Browns (+1) - I think Mayfield comes back down to Earth and Ravens take this one. Interestingly enough, there is a shot the Browns could do the most Browns thing ever and lose 3 out of their next 4, finish 10-6, and miss the playoffs. We'd jump them in the playoff rankings. They play vs. Ravens, @Giants, @jets, and vs. Steelers.
How the Miami Dolphins Can Make the Playoffs: Through Week 13
The Dolphins have a 59% chance to make the playoffs.
