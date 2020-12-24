The Who to Root For/Against Week 16th edition

It's crunch time ladies and gentlemen.



Dolphins control their own destiny so our playoffs began last week but here's some games to keep an eye on just in case the Fins slip up, and also some games that may help our Texans draft pick

Texans are currently 4-10



DRAFT RAMIFICATIONS



BENGALS over Texans (Bengals win here would be big. They would be 4-10-1, better than the Texans would be at 4-11)

PANTHERS over redskins (Panthers have 4 wins)

FALCONS OVER Chiefs (Falcons have 4 wins)

LIONS over Bucs (Lions have 5 wins)

49ERS over cardinals (49ers have 5 wins)

GIANTS over Ravens (Giants have 5 wins)

VIKINGS over saints (Vikings have 6 wins)





PLAYOFF RAMIFICATIONS



JETS over Browns (Browns loss here, plus a loss in week 17 vs the Steelers would get us in at 10-6)

COLTS -- Steelers ** (A Colts loss here and vs. the Jags next week would get us in at 10-6)

PACKERS over Titans**

BILLS over Patriots**



** (With a Steelers loss, a Titans loss, and a Bills win, the Bills will be locked in the 2nd seed with nothing to play for in Week 17) - All possible to happen