Theory behind the coaching staff

I feel like McDaniel has a totally different philosophy since he's a new head coach who doesn't have the luxury of big names wanting to work with him...



It seems he is going for "strength in numbers" or "COLLECTIVE" approach to our problems .vs. the individuals / authoritative one you would normally see. By that I mean...I expect that units (like the offensive line) will be receiving teaching from more than just one coach.



I see several of these coaches have OL backgrounds, or TE, or RB...and then he keeps the OL coach from last year? That's a lot of input about the OL and you can bet they're all going to be offering their 0.02. A smart move to keep the failure from last year...because he can provide so much info to the new arrivals and fast-track their way toward improving the unit. And he can get a 2nd chance in the process and learn from them.



I just get the feeling that its going to be a lot more collaborative work environment...where titles don't necessarily mean as much as they would elsewhere. And where coaches ALSO are expected to learn from one another...not just the players from the coaches.



I see that with Patrick Surtain coming in after Sam Madison. McDaniel didn't have to bring in Surtain. I think this illustrates the collaborative philosophy and mixing experienced/green together that I'm talking about.



It will be interesting to see how it plays out. They all have their work cut out for them...and it's Mc D's job to ensure that ego's don't get in the way.