There's only one man that can turn this team around

E30M3

E30M3

The offense went three and out when it mattered. Defense could improve but this has to be addressed.
 
volk

The expectations for Tua are absurd. When he starts this year, we are more likely to look worse than better. How has Cincy faired so far with the number 1 pick? Until this coach staff figures out how to field a real defense, this team will never turn around.
 
I’m content to leave him on the bench as long as possible. We’re not doing anything special this year, redshirt him just like Mahomes. Let’s get some higher draft picks one more year then unleash Tua.
 
volk said:
The expectations for Tua are absurd. When he starts this year, we are more likely to look worse than better. How has Cincy faired so far with the number 1 pick? Until this coach staff figures out how to field a real defense, this team will never turn around.
Even if he looks worse he's also gonna show glimpses of what made him a top 5 pick and those glimpses give fans hope for the future. It gives us something to look forward too beyond getting a good draft pick.
 
superphin said:
Even if he looks worse he's also gonna show glimpses of what made him a top 5 pick and those glimpses give fans hope for the future. It gives us something to look forward too beyond getting a good draft pick.
or he will throw a bunch of picks and people on here will go insane saying we wasted a draft pick lol
 
I might be the biggest Tua support here (At least one of them, shout out to the Cult!)

But he isnt going to make us winners. Fitz is doing fine right now, had a very good game today.

Our problem is defense, and as others said, until we fix that, we will continue to lose.
 
kosaboy said:
or he will throw a bunch of picks and people on here will go insane saying we wasted a draft pick lol
If you think Tua is going to "throw a bunch of picks"...you really haven't been paying attention. At all.
 
