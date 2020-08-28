These Players Determine Direction of Miami Moving Forward

Haven't posted much lately, but hope everyone is safe and doing well. Here is a list of players who I think set the direction for Miami moving forward.



1. Robert Hunt

We are hearing good things about Hunt in training camp. If he can nail down the RT spot that is huge with Tua being a lefty quarterback.



2. X. Howard

Howard has finally been activated. With the way Flores values corners, If Howard can't stay on the field, this could become a high priority.



3. Ted Karras

The Dolphins have been playing musical chairs at center for a few years now. Karras is a young player who could emerge and potentially be signed long-term. He also could be a one-year guy making center a question mark heading into the offseason.



4. Jordan Howard

Howard is hoping to rebound after a down year. He's on a two-year deal with Miami.



5. Matt Breida

I have this gut feeling that Breida has a big year with Miami. If so, do they sign him long-term? Health has been his most pressing issue.



6. Austin Jackson

I expect Jackson will be an immediate starter and, hopefully, a star or close to that down the road. For now, he's an unknown at a crucial position. Some have suggested he could end up at RT as Tua's blindside protector.



7. Any and all pass rushers

A little bit of a cop out on my part, but Miami needs someone to emerge as a real pass rushing threat among Lawson, Ogbah etc.



Others?