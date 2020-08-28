These Players Determine Direction of Miami Moving Forward

Haven't posted much lately, but hope everyone is safe and doing well. Here is a list of players who I think set the direction for Miami moving forward.

1. Robert Hunt
We are hearing good things about Hunt in training camp. If he can nail down the RT spot that is huge with Tua being a lefty quarterback.

2. X. Howard
Howard has finally been activated. With the way Flores values corners, If Howard can't stay on the field, this could become a high priority.

3. Ted Karras
The Dolphins have been playing musical chairs at center for a few years now. Karras is a young player who could emerge and potentially be signed long-term. He also could be a one-year guy making center a question mark heading into the offseason.

4. Jordan Howard
Howard is hoping to rebound after a down year. He's on a two-year deal with Miami.

5. Matt Breida
I have this gut feeling that Breida has a big year with Miami. If so, do they sign him long-term? Health has been his most pressing issue.

6. Austin Jackson
I expect Jackson will be an immediate starter and, hopefully, a star or close to that down the road. For now, he's an unknown at a crucial position. Some have suggested he could end up at RT as Tua's blindside protector.

7. Any and all pass rushers
A little bit of a cop out on my part, but Miami needs someone to emerge as a real pass rushing threat among Lawson, Ogbah etc.

Others?
 
All I've heard are positive things about Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley. The feedback on Hunt is that he's promising but a bit behind them.
 
Good list, but I'd add a safety to that list. Not much buzz about any of them from camp reports
 
Correct.

If Hunt can ascend to that lauded group (lol) that would be craaaaazy!

And IGGY has been getting some unexpected raves!
 
Robert Hunt - was pushed aside by fellow rookie Solomon Kindley ( who looks special ) for the right guard starting spot and having very little chance ( time ) to overcome Jessie Davis for RT spot.
Xavien Howard - just seen his 1st practice today if you can call it that, was out on the field didn't participate in 11v11, Byron Jones and rookie Noah Igbinoghene ( also looks special ) will have to hold down the fort until X can make his way back.
Ted Karras - will get the start but fellow FA Ereck Flowers is more interesting and has taken over the leadership of this group.
Jordan Howard/Matt Breida and 2nd year back Myles Gaskin ( shown big improvement ) will get time back there, Malcome Perry may see some action from back there as a receiver to.
Austin Jacksom - also looking good but is a work in progress, going against the best pass rushers in the league going to be hard with the amount of time he had to get ready, playing LT in the NFL isn't easy.
Emmanuel Ogbah also looks ( special ) and is unstoppable to some extent from reports, Shaq Lawson looking good to.

Would say both WR's Williams and Parker have shined in camp with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua locking down a backup role and learning the offense waiting on his time to start.
 
I feel like pretty much every guy we drafted in rounds 1-4 will have an impact on the team. Finding 3 starters in Jackson, Kindley and Hunt alone would be a massive success. Throw in guys like Iggy, Davis and Jones and that is just icing on the cake. Not to mention the ultimate prize of getting Tua with our own pick. This COULD go down as one of our best draft classes if things work out.
 
