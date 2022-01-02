They are Lucy

Stoobz
We are Charlie Brown.
You're a good man, Charlie Brown.
Taking half a season to play the defense you played last year is what will keep you out of the playoffs. Coaching puts us at a disadvantage every week and it starts with FloresNah. Did anyone really think we were winning this game or winning nine in a row. They blew the playoffs by starting 1-7. You are going to lose games at the end of the year. You can’t put yourself in this position with no room for error.
They lost to the team that has the best record in the AFC on their home field and in the cold and rain. It happens and anyone who thought they were going to win 9 games in a row were just being unrealistic.Nah. Did anyone really think we were winning this game or winning nine in a row. They blew the playoffs by starting 1-7. You are going to lose games at the end of the year. You can’t put yourself in this position with no room for error.
I didn’t expect them to win this game.
You need to look back. Not difficult. 1-7 in the first half of season should give you a reality check.We are Charlie Brown.
So she holds your balls for you and takes them away when you try to make a move on her?No worries, my wife calls me her Charlie Brown.
She's my Lucy.
I will forever lover her and the Miami Dolphins. Unless they move away.
I really don't think I need a reality check. This was not expected.You need to look back. Not difficult. 1-7 in the first half of season should give you a reality check.