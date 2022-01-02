 They are Lucy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

They are Lucy

bane

bane

Nah. Did anyone really think we were winning this game or winning nine in a row. They blew the playoffs by starting 1-7. You are going to lose games at the end of the year. You can’t put yourself in this position with no room for error.

I didn’t expect them to win this game.
 
Taking half a season to play the defense you played last year is what will keep you out of the playoffs. Coaching puts us at a disadvantage every week and it starts with Flores
 
1972forever

They lost to the team that has the best record in the AFC on their home field and in the cold and rain. It happens and anyone who thought they were going to win 9 games in a row were just being unrealistic.

This is still a flawed team with holes throughout their offense and the need for more help on defense. Hopefully they will use the draft and all their cap money to fill the many holes they still have on this roster.

Trading away their top picks for the next few years and losing half their cap space for Watson will do nothing but ensure the Dolphins are nothing but a mediocre team for the next five years.
 
No worries, my wife calls me her Charlie Brown.

She's my Lucy.

I will forever love her and the Miami Dolphins. Unless either one moves away.
 
I wasn’t expecting a 31 point loss. I thought the team was playing for the playoffs. Nice to see New England handle Jacksonville and Atlanta nicely outscored them 75-10. Miami couldn’t handle either one.
 
