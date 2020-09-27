Things are looking up 'so far'

This season for me at least is about progression of the team and if we have finally found someone to see successfully coach this team in Flores.

In all 3 games there has been good effort by the players and progression in each game.

Game 1 against the Pats both our offense and defense regardless of effort appeared disorganized and lacking.

Game 2 against the Bills the offense surprisingly showed up but the defense still stumbled bringing into question the coaching on that side of the ball.

Game 3 the offense continued to shine adjustments were made on the defensive side of ball with improved results.

I expect to see continued improvements as this team gels considering the influx of both new players and new coaches
 
