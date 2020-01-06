Think of the crows!

Can you all imagine the amount of crow that everybody will have to eat either way, regarding Tua?! I love the kid and his talent. But if you came to me and made me put my job on the line, I say no. I do not think this young mans body will hold up to the type of abuse NFL players have to go through. I think he is a tremendous talent and person, but I see him lasting 3 seasons top (if playing). I am going to look up recipes just in case