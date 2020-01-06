Think of the crows!

Jeremy0020

Jeremy0020

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 24, 2018
Messages
114
Reaction score
137
Age
39
Location
Oregon
Can you all imagine the amount of crow that everybody will have to eat either way, regarding Tua?! I love the kid and his talent. But if you came to me and made me put my job on the line, I say no. I do not think this young mans body will hold up to the type of abuse NFL players have to go through. I think he is a tremendous talent and person, but I see him lasting 3 seasons top (if playing). I am going to look up recipes just in case :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information