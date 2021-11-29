Thinking ahead

fins317
According to Overthecap.com, Miami is the #1 team with Cap space at $77 Million dollars. How should Miami utilize that to improve this team? I have a few thoughts:
- Sign TE Gesicki and Smythe to 4 year contracts
- Search for a FA Offensive Lineman or two - top talent
- Need another top caliber WR to pair with Waddle - Parker et all are just too injury prone to be reliable - This WR corp needs an enema.
- Possibly a RB or this should be a priority in the draft (Personally, I think we use top draft pick to get a RB on the cheap and use him in his prime and then on to a new one, I know this is harsh but RBs do not last long)