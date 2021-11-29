 Thinking ahead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Thinking ahead

fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
216
Reaction score
191
Location
Boca Raton, FL
According to Overthecap.com, Miami is the #1 team with Cap space at $77 Million dollars. How should Miami utilize that to improve this team? I have a few thoughts:
  • Sign TE Gesicki and Smythe to 4 year contracts
  • Search for a FA Offensive Lineman or two - top talent
  • Need another top caliber WR to pair with Waddle - Parker et all are just too injury prone to be reliable - This WR corp needs an enema.
  • Possibly a RB or this should be a priority in the draft (Personally, I think we use top draft pick to get a RB on the cheap and use him in his prime and then on to a new one, I know this is harsh but RBs do not last long)
 
M

macdowa

Rookie
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
177
Reaction score
144
Location
Inverness, scotland
Ogbah needs to be signed as well. I say sign Ogbah and Gesicki, sign OT, sign a #2 caliber WR and see what change is left to address other needs. I believe we are set at long snapper though !!!!
 
PYRO

PYRO

Necromancer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,953
Reaction score
405
Location
Florida
*Double down on Olinemen

*Sign Gesicki and Ogbah

After that is just icing on the cake for "Needs"
 
