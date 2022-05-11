This clip is not encouraging

I'm not a Tua Stan, that said; I'm not a Tua Hater either, but if this is the best clip the Dolphins can muster of Tua hitting Tyreek I'm very worried.



I want to believe Tua has the arm strength to play in the NFL but how can you watch this and not be concerned about Tua.



I hope it's just a timing thing and Tua can throw it down the field but right now I'm a bit worried.