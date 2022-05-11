 This clip is not encouraging | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This clip is not encouraging

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I'm not a Tua Stan, that said; I'm not a Tua Hater either, but if this is the best clip the Dolphins can muster of Tua hitting Tyreek I'm very worried.

I want to believe Tua has the arm strength to play in the NFL but how can you watch this and not be concerned about Tua.

I hope it's just a timing thing and Tua can throw it down the field but right now I'm a bit worried.
 
Lol. Tua’s not accurate?

There is no context for the throw for us to understand, furthermore i doubt the team would post a throw they deemed unworthy.

Additionally there is a guy carry a bag of equipment through the field after the catch, maybe 10 yards away. This wasn’t a “play”.
 
The Ghost said:
Lol. Tua’s not accurate?

There is no context for the throw for us to understand, furthermore i doubt the team would post a throw they deemed unworthy.
Well it's f***ing unworthy. Anyone with any knowledge of football can see that's a lame duck pass that's underthrown by 5 to even 10 yards.
 
MrChadRico said:
Well it's f***ing unworthy. Anyone with any knowledge of football can see that's a lame duck pass that's underthrown by 5 to even 10 yards.
And Tua throws lame duck non spirals so often your worried? Ok.

That ball wasn’t spinning normally.
 
Maybe I’m missing something. What’s wrong with the video? I can’t see enough of the throw distance or the route that was run by Hill to make any kind of determination, other than it was caught
 
Just needs a little time together with Hill to adjust to the Cheetah speed. We've seen Tua make long throws before when given time.
 
MrChadRico said:
Well it's f***ing unworthy. Anyone with any knowledge of football can see that's a lame duck pass that's underthrown by 5 to even 10 yards.
Anyone with knowledge of perspective could tell you a photo of a ball in the air without other visual ques lacks perspective.

Without perspective you don't know the height or distance or speed of the throw.
That makes calling that pass a "lame duck", based on this video, only accurate in describing the poster - not the pass.
 
The future will hold a lot of these phrases “ya well their defense carried them”, “he’s only great because of those WRs” or my personal favorite will be “Mike McDaniel’s system made him”.
 
The Ghost said:
The future will hold a lot of these phrases “ya well their defense carried them”, “he’s only great because of those WRs” or my personal favorite will be “Mike McDaniel’s system made him”.
Love reading the excuses for winning - LOL
 
Ray R said:
Anyone with knowledge of perspective could tell you a photo of a ball in the air without other visual ques lacks perspective.

Without perspective you don't know the height or distance or speed of the throw.
That makes calling that pass a "lame duck", based on this video, only accurate in describing the poster - not the pass.
He had to stop to catch a "highlight catch" from practice today. If your implying that pass was 60+ yards then your dreaming.

That clip is trash, they never shoulda posted it.
 
