This coach gets it

Finally a HC who knows you have to stack talent to win in this league. No more big FA signing while leaving holes all over the place. No more hanging onto guys who are mediocre at best (Parker). Not being afraid to go big (Hill, Armstead, X). Understanding the value of solid role players like Smythe and Needham.



**** every HC we’ve had prior. McD is going to be successful if for no other reason than he’s got a roster with more talent on it than Fist Pump (RIP), Cam-Cam, Phailbin, Gas-ex or Flores were able to assemble. I could list many instances where we acquired a good player but let other good players walk, thereby not “stacking” our deck. McDaniels is the first guy in a long, long time who understands you need as many top players as you can afford.



I was for keeping Parker as a role player. But a 3rd? Great move.