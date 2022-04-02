 This coach gets it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This coach gets it

Finally a HC who knows you have to stack talent to win in this league. No more big FA signing while leaving holes all over the place. No more hanging onto guys who are mediocre at best (Parker). Not being afraid to go big (Hill, Armstead, X). Understanding the value of solid role players like Smythe and Needham.

**** every HC we’ve had prior. McD is going to be successful if for no other reason than he’s got a roster with more talent on it than Fist Pump (RIP), Cam-Cam, Phailbin, Gas-ex or Flores were able to assemble. I could list many instances where we acquired a good player but let other good players walk, thereby not “stacking” our deck. McDaniels is the first guy in a long, long time who understands you need as many top players as you can afford.

I was for keeping Parker as a role player. But a 3rd? Great move.
 
Royal, I love your enthusiasm and I AM with you but, brother, don’t lie to yourself. We were also crazy about the coaches you mentioned.

Temper you expectations, fellas. This is what we do to ourselves. Then we miss the playoffs next year and you guys are getting the torches and pitchforks out of the tool shed and leaving them ready near the front door.

Watch the backlash I’m going to get with this post even though it’s happened time and time again.

Have at it:

No you're 100% right about the pattern you've described. It's legit happened with every HC since I've been posting on this board (2007). There's an initial optimism coupled with unrealistic expectations only to eventually lead to a mass souring and the pitchforks coming out.

But I don't care, because I'm an unabashed homer and the future in Miami is so bright I've got to wear aqua-and-orange coloured shades. I'm like a battered house wife: doesn't matter how many times the Fins rip my heart out, I always take them back and convince myself this time things are going to be different.
 
You gave nicknames to all the coaches except Flores. Worried he might sue you 2? 😄
 
Fair enough!
 
