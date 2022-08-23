 This Could Be a Fun Year, Boys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Could Be a Fun Year, Boys

Don't know if this video from Twitter has been posted here or not. Sorry if it has.

But look at how BEAUTIFUL this blocking scheme is. The real action starts at about :50 seconds in.

Just look at the position of every player on the field when he stops the video at :55 seconds. What a thing of beauty! It's like the defense was a playing a completely different game and didn't even know Tua was on the field.

This could be a fun year, boys. VERY fun.

 
yeah I saw some things from Tua in those 8 reps that have me very excited.
 
You know McDaniel didn't want to show his hand, but he had to test out a few things just to get everybody ready for an actual game.
 
I'm always excited for a new season.......
I'm always optimistic before the season.......

This year just has a different feel to it, not expecting a SB win but I would love to make the playoffs.

Damn, it's been since Jan 20, 1985 since I've seen the Fins in the SB and it's been since Jan 13 1974 since we won a SB.

It has to happen eventually and I honestly think the "right" pieces are finally falling into place.

Flame away, I remain optimistic!
 
I'm ready for the regular season so we can all see what we really have one way or the other. There's potential to this team for sure but they have to go out and do it during the regular season.
 
Everyone was worried about the lack of run game, for me, I saw OL in position providing solid pass pro from a stationary or moving pocket. Hopefully Ingold and Armstead give us that pop in the run game but as a first step I'll accept good-decent pass pro.

Coleman had a bad day but everyone else on the OL looked like competent NFL OL.
 
Fred Bear said:
Tua looked very good , gonna be great seeing him and the legion.
personnaly I have been waiting since he got to the NFL to see very specific things with his field vision, his awareness of backside pressure, his footwork, and his depth in his drop..Thats why I feel real good about saturday nite.
 
