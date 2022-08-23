Don't know if this video from Twitter has been posted here or not. Sorry if it has.



But look at how BEAUTIFUL this blocking scheme is. The real action starts at about :50 seconds in.



Just look at the position of every player on the field when he stops the video at :55 seconds. What a thing of beauty! It's like the defense was a playing a completely different game and didn't even know Tua was on the field.



This could be a fun year, boys. VERY fun.



