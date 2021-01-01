This Date in Dolphins History...

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 11,856
- Reaction score
- 6,001
From Sports Illustrated.
1973...Miami rushes for 266 yards in beating the Raiders 27-10 to get back to the super bowl.
2000...Lamar Smith rushes for 209 yards as the Dolphins beat the Colts for their last playoff win.
Yes, it's been that long. Miami's offensive coordinator in that game? Chan Gailey.
