This Date in Dolphins History...

From Sports Illustrated.

1973...Miami rushes for 266 yards in beating the Raiders 27-10 to get back to the super bowl.

2000...Lamar Smith rushes for 209 yards as the Dolphins beat the Colts for their last playoff win.

Yes, it's been that long. Miami's offensive coordinator in that game? Chan Gailey.
 
That 2000 playoff game was actually on the 30th— I knew I would have remembered if it had been on NYE or NYD.
 
