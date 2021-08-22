 This defense is gonna be really good. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This defense is gonna be really good.

DolphinDevil28

Think about it. In no setting yet have we seen the full allotment of starters, nor have we seen the aggressive blitz packages. Yet, we have dominated.

Yes, I know we got the watered down version of the Falcons offense tonight. But imagine the possibilities of this D fully healthy and developed.

A starting 3 man front of Davis/Wilkins/Ogbah is nasty, and there is added depth there. A thumper with McKinney in the middle. Coverage ability with Baker and rushers in Van Ginkel and Jaelen Phillips.

The safety position is so improved it’s not even funny. Eric Rowe can play rover in the box or he can just stay all over a TE. Javon Holland looks like a future pro-bowler.

Im about to make a trade in my dynasty league for the Dolphins defense. I got a fever! And the only cure is more Dolphins defense!
 
bane

how much did philips play tonight? How he do? I thought tua was really good. Defense still gives up too much in run game I think. I thought oline was better but Tua was so good in pocket that he made line look better.
 
phinfan40353

By design of our modern "bend don't break" model.

What we give up in the run game we take away in the pass game. And just when you feel it's safe to go back in the water, a fin appears and the ball ends up in our hands.

The turnover aspect to our D is truly like a scorpion's stringer.
 
Dolfan5000

I keep thinking how good the defense was last year at times. I know we've only gotten better from a personnel standpoint and I'm sure Flores and the gang have gotten wiser. No guarantees but I'm pretty sure this defense is gunna slap.
 
