This defense is gonna be really good.

Think about it. In no setting yet have we seen the full allotment of starters, nor have we seen the aggressive blitz packages. Yet, we have dominated.



Yes, I know we got the watered down version of the Falcons offense tonight. But imagine the possibilities of this D fully healthy and developed.



A starting 3 man front of Davis/Wilkins/Ogbah is nasty, and there is added depth there. A thumper with McKinney in the middle. Coverage ability with Baker and rushers in Van Ginkel and Jaelen Phillips.



The safety position is so improved it’s not even funny. Eric Rowe can play rover in the box or he can just stay all over a TE. Javon Holland looks like a future pro-bowler.



Im about to make a trade in my dynasty league for the Dolphins defense. I got a fever! And the only cure is more Dolphins defense!