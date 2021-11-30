 This defense is scary | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This defense is scary

NorthernFin

NorthernFin

The first 3 quarters against the Bills, and the next 4 games. Damn, am I dreaming or is this real? We are down right scary on D. We are becoming one of those teams that no one wants to play. We may not make the playoffs, but no other team wants to face us to get in either. I really wish we could play the Bills now rather than early on, just to see what we could do against them. There's a good chance we could take them with the way we are playing now.
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

NoblePhin said:
I do and don't want to know what the counter is to the 0.
Click to expand...
Cam Newton showed it in the 1st quarter of the game. You have to make them pay by going deep, making big chunk plays....but unfortunately for Cam Newton, the pressure was too much for his O-line to handle and the coverage was fantastic
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

NoblePhin said:
I do and don't want to know what the counter is to the 0.
Click to expand...


BenchFiedler said:
Cam Newton showed it in the 1st quarter of the game. You have to make them pay by going deep, making big chunk plays....but unfortunately for Cam Newton, the pressure was too much for his O-line to handle and the coverage was fantastic
Click to expand...


I loved how they didnt go away from it because of one chunk play. Have to figure you’re going to give up a couple per game with no one playing centerfield.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

BenchFiedler said:
Cam Newton showed it in the 1st quarter of the game. You have to make them pay by going deep, making big chunk plays....but unfortunately for Cam Newton, the pressure was too much for his O-line to handle and the coverage was fantastic
Click to expand...
That looked more like cover 2 and not sure if there was supposed to be a safety over the top but looks like corners were supposed to cover that first 5-10 yards and the pass rush was suppose to come in before wideouts could really run beyond that mark but the pass rush doesn’t come in.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

Cover 0 is going to put Daniel Jones in a pretzel. 31-7

Zack Wilson will have to give way to Flacco if the Jets have any chance. 45-13

Doesn’t matter who wears the green tagged helmet on the Saints. This is the year we bury the Culpepper / Brees joint curse.. 38-16

Belicheat has cover zero locked down and embarrasses the fins in the first half. Flo makes halftime adjustments for the first time in his life and we score 31 -0 in second hald for a 31-30 win.

10-7. #7 seed that no one wants to play. I just cant see past the AFC Championship Game.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Has anyone come up with an explanation yet as to why it took us 6 games to realize the obvious and go back to the heavy cover 0?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

It's more favorable matchups.

Against the Bills Cover 0 is not as effective for a few reasons.

1) The Bills have a really good pass protect
2) Josh Allen can buy time
3) They're attacking Cover 0 with vertical concepts where we're vunerable.
 
D

DolfanISS

BenchFiedler said:
Cam Newton showed it in the 1st quarter of the game. You have to make them pay by going deep, making big chunk plays....but unfortunately for Cam Newton, the pressure was too much for his O-line to handle and the coverage was fantastic
Click to expand...
We’ve actually given up 2, one to Flacco last week as well. I don’t remember if Lamar ever made us pay but with 2 chunk plays vs cover 0 in 3 weeks I’d say we run it pretty damn well.
 
