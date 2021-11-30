This defense is scary

The first 3 quarters against the Bills, and the next 4 games. Damn, am I dreaming or is this real? We are down right scary on D. We are becoming one of those teams that no one wants to play. We may not make the playoffs, but no other team wants to face us to get in either. I really wish we could play the Bills now rather than early on, just to see what we could do against them. There's a good chance we could take them with the way we are playing now.