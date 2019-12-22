This has been a wasted season

Like many of us I have endured countless starting quarterbacks as a fan of this franchise. I applaud Stephen Ross's logic with a total tear down and rebuild, but we've gone a bit too far. It's one thing to strip the roster and retain key talent, but when you trade your best players and end up with a pick between 5-10, it becomes a bit illogical.



Let's definitively state the obvious- trading Laremy Tunsil was a mistake. I'll cut some slack on the Minakh trade, but even so, a mistake. Sure hind sight is 20-20, but we are a worse team 1-3 years from now as a result. You cannot expect this team to bat .1000 in the upcoming draft(s) in finding replacement talent that these boys are vacating. We are talking about 2 pro bowl/all pro players here.



You don't trade away our best players and still finish with 4 wins. Unless there is a master plan to trade back and select Jordan Love (hypothetically) then I question the approach. Perhaps Brian Flores is the next Bill Belichek and if so then crucify me mercilessly, because an elite HC is more important than a top 5 draft pick, but the bottom line is this season is a failure. I can appreciate a win like the next fan and trust me this is the first season I have ever rooted for losses in every game.