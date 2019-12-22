This has been a wasted season

K

Kev7

Rookie
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
58
Reaction score
70
Age
36
Location
New Jersey
Like many of us I have endured countless starting quarterbacks as a fan of this franchise. I applaud Stephen Ross's logic with a total tear down and rebuild, but we've gone a bit too far. It's one thing to strip the roster and retain key talent, but when you trade your best players and end up with a pick between 5-10, it becomes a bit illogical.

Let's definitively state the obvious- trading Laremy Tunsil was a mistake. I'll cut some slack on the Minakh trade, but even so, a mistake. Sure hind sight is 20-20, but we are a worse team 1-3 years from now as a result. You cannot expect this team to bat .1000 in the upcoming draft(s) in finding replacement talent that these boys are vacating. We are talking about 2 pro bowl/all pro players here.

You don't trade away our best players and still finish with 4 wins. Unless there is a master plan to trade back and select Jordan Love (hypothetically) then I question the approach. Perhaps Brian Flores is the next Bill Belichek and if so then crucify me mercilessly, because an elite HC is more important than a top 5 draft pick, but the bottom line is this season is a failure. I can appreciate a win like the next fan and trust me this is the first season I have ever rooted for losses in every game.
 
K

Kev7

Rookie
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
58
Reaction score
70
Age
36
Location
New Jersey
kosaboy said:
nobody wants to respond to you cuz its so silly...wanting them to lose every game? bizarre
Click to expand...
Complete asinine statement. So why exactly did we trade Tannehill, Tunsil, and Minkah? The objective was to lose as many games as possible. This board is delusional.
 
kosaboy

kosaboy

Rookie
Joined
Dec 22, 2019
Messages
15
Reaction score
14
Age
43
Location
vancouver, BC
Minkah didnt wanna be here, Tunsil we got a kings ransom for, and Tannehills time was up, we never did anything with him. So now we rebuilding. If we lost every game and got that one player you want but had no coaching and nothing else, we would be really screwed

edit - sorry language
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
3,473
Reaction score
4,155
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Kev7 said:
Complete asinine statement. So why exactly did we trade Tannehill, Tunsil, and Minkah? The objective was to lose as many games as possible. This board is delusional.
Click to expand...
If this were explicitly true, we never would/should have signed Fitz. Why do that, if the intent was to go winless?
 
JamesBW43

JamesBW43

You're standing on my neck
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
5,587
Reaction score
781
Kev7 said:
Like many of us I have endured countless starting quarterbacks as a fan of this franchise. I applaud Stephen Ross's logic with a total tear down and rebuild, but we've gone a bit too far. It's one thing to strip the roster and retain key talent, but when you trade your best players and end up with a pick between 5-10, it becomes a bit illogical.

Let's definitively state the obvious- trading Laremy Tunsil was a mistake. I'll cut some slack on the Minakh trade, but even so, a mistake. Sure hind sight is 20-20, but we are a worse team 1-3 years from now as a result. You cannot expect this team to bat .1000 in the upcoming draft(s) in finding replacement talent that these boys are vacating. We are talking about 2 pro bowl/all pro players here.

You don't trade away our best players and still finish with 4 wins. Unless there is a master plan to trade back and select Jordan Love (hypothetically) then I question the approach. Perhaps Brian Flores is the next Bill Belichek and if so then crucify me mercilessly, because an elite HC is more important than a top 5 draft pick, but the bottom line is this season is a failure. I can appreciate a win like the next fan and trust me this is the first season I have ever rooted for losses in every game.
Click to expand...
Unless the Phins are ready to make a SB run, I will trade a tackle for two firsts and a second every day and twice on Sunday. Especially a tackle who hasn't played a full season yet, and is barely, if even, in the top 10 at the position.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
670
Reaction score
897
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Kev7 said:
Like many of us I have endured countless starting quarterbacks as a fan of this franchise. I applaud Stephen Ross's logic with a total tear down and rebuild, but we've gone a bit too far. It's one thing to strip the roster and retain key talent, but when you trade your best players and end up with a pick between 5-10, it becomes a bit illogical.

Let's definitively state the obvious- trading Laremy Tunsil was a mistake. I'll cut some slack on the Minakh trade, but even so, a mistake. Sure hind sight is 20-20, but we are a worse team 1-3 years from now as a result. You cannot expect this team to bat .1000 in the upcoming draft(s) in finding replacement talent that these boys are vacating. We are talking about 2 pro bowl/all pro players here.

You don't trade away our best players and still finish with 4 wins. Unless there is a master plan to trade back and select Jordan Love (hypothetically) then I question the approach. Perhaps Brian Flores is the next Bill Belichek and if so then crucify me mercilessly, because an elite HC is more important than a top 5 draft pick, but the bottom line is this season is a failure. I can appreciate a win like the next fan and trust me this is the first season I have ever rooted for losses in every game.
Click to expand...
you couldn’t more wrong. And you didn’t need to start another thread on the same subject that already has been posted here 2000 times already. It’s just littering the board
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom