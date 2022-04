I have no issues trading future picks for guys this year.



I would not do a 1st and 2nd for Loyd however.



If we would have used a 1st on that player this year, I would have no problem trading next years first for him. The additional picks are what are questionable.



Having an insurance plan in case Tua doesn't pan out is not justification for me to not trade future picks if the player we need or could use become available.



If you're telling me we could get Loyd or Linderbaum for our 23 1st and a 4th let's say.... I'm doing that trade all day everyday.



Anything higher than a 4th becomes tough..



I strongly believe Gesicki will be traded either Thursday or Friday. 102 will not be our 1st pick.



I am saying Gesicki will be packaged not that we can get a 1st or 2nd for him..



If Dallas right now said you can have Micah Parsons for both 1sts next year. Do you do it? Or do you say...... " But Tua?"



Additionally, I strongly believe Faleele will be our 1st pick in the draft, or will be a Phin