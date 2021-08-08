 THIS IS CONCERNING IF TRUE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

THIS IS CONCERNING IF TRUE

circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
even if Liam ends up starting at RT all 17 games, it is never a sound practice to rely on a rookie to lock down a tackle spot.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Looking for tackle depth COULD mean they are just looking to replace Fluker, and what he added to the team. (7th lineman)

We had an extra TE before today, and extra CBs and WRs to offer up in that scenario.

I don't think they are looking for a starter.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Feverdream said:
Looking for tackle depth COULD mean they are just looking to replace Fluker, and what he added to the team. (7th lineman)

We had an extra TE before today, and extra CBs and WRs to offer up in that scenario.

I don't think they are looking for a starter.
but if Liam doesn't make the switch later in camp, a starter would be nice!
 
EJay

EJay

dolphinheel said:
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins looking to trade for an offensive tackle is not good news

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly calling teams about finding a tackle via trade and if that is true, it is not good news. So far this training camp, the D...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com
“The Dolphins could have solved this problem by drafting Penei Sewell.”

These types of matter of fact statements always amuse. The author is making assumptions.

Sewell was no more guaranteed to solve any problems as Austin Jackson was last season or Waddle is this season.

And had they actually selected Sewell instead of Waddle and the Dolphins offense struggled to score due to continued lack of explosiveness, the same author would likely be saying the Dolphins could have solved that problem by drafting Waddle or some other receiver.

The author can never lose.
 
finmann

finmann

BigNastyFish said:
Makes total to sense to me that we'd be in the market for OT depth.

I'd assume we're also looking to trade out of some of our WR depth as well.
I agree with you..... get rid of some of your WRs while getting something back in return, especially if it's a position that you need help at. don't think it's as bad as the writer makes it out to be.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
The article indicates they are looking for depth...not starters.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
We suck at drafting o-linemen. We absolutely suck at it. We land a good one like Jake Long every 20 years and then every other one is an absolute turnstile from Billy Thomas to Dallas Turner to Jamal Douglass to Michael Dieter to Liam Eichkern (apparently) to every FA we have brought in we just can’t land quality players. WTF???
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

royalshank said:
We suck at drafting o-linemen. We absolutely suck at it. We land a good one like Jake Long every 20 years and then every other one is an absolute turnstile from Billy Thomas to Dallas Turner to Jamal Douglass to Michael Dieter to Liam Eichkern (apparently) to every FA we have brought in we just can’t land quality players. WTF???
and even Jake Long was a disappointment...he didnt even make it to his 2nd contract. Looked like Joe Thomas early on though. Injuries affected his play quick.

But yeah its ridiculous how much we invest in the O line and continue to miss, youd think by chance we would drafted a few good ones here or there. Pouncey was the last good O-linemen we drafted and even he was hurt all the time. And we got lucky when Tunsil fell to us, it was an obvious selection.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Blake the great said:
and even Jake Long was a disappointment...he didnt even make it to his 2nd contract. Looked like Joe Thomas early on though. Injuries affected his play quick.

But yeah its ridiculous how much we invest in the O line and continue to miss, youd think by chance we would drafted a few good ones here or there. Pouncey was the last good O-linemen we drafted and even he was hurt all the time. And we got lucky when Tunsil fell to us, it was an obvious selection.
Right! Why can’t we at least hit on a random 4th or 5th rounder who turns out to be a quality starter? Like, every single one absolutely sucks. All the time.
 
D

dolphinheel

EJay said:
“The Dolphins could have solved this problem by drafting Penei Sewell.”

These types of matter of fact statements always amuse. The author is making assumptions.

Sewell was no more guaranteed to solve any problems as Austin Jackson was last season or Waddle is this season.

And had they actually selected Sewell instead of Waddle and the Dolphins offense struggled to score due to continued lack of explosiveness, the same author would likely be saying the Dolphins could have solved that problem by drafting Waddle or some other receiver.

The author can never lose.
Especially since Holland is CV likely to be our starting Safety. Both were positions of need but we took Eich. Media morons always questioning the experts
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Mr Fan said:
The article indicates they are looking for depth...not starters.
I interpreted the article differently.
To me, they made it seem as if we felt that no one on our roster can start at RT and we were in panic mode.
Hunt and Eich are only guards, Skura was not able to be a starter, and Fluke gone. Seems trying to make the case we have an awful OL.
I have no idea what the OL coach and the OC really think. Hope we are not as bad as this makes it seem
 
D

dolphinheel

royalshank said:
We suck at drafting o-linemen. We absolutely suck at it. We land a good one like Jake Long every 20 years and then every other one is an absolute turnstile from Billy Thomas to Dallas Turner to Jamal Douglass to Michael Dieter to Liam Eichkern (apparently) to every FA we have brought in we just can’t land quality players. WTF???
We drafted Tunsil, starter, Jackson, starter, Hunt, starter, Jake Long, Pro Bowl, Pouncey, numerous Pro Bowls. Please
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Feverdream said:
Looking for tackle depth COULD mean they are just looking to replace Fluker, and what he added to the team. (7th lineman)

We had an extra TE before today, and extra CBs and WRs to offer up in that scenario.

I don't think they are looking for a starter.
My thoughts exactly. Plus, Davis isn't a bad bridge guy. He's gotten better every year IMO.
 
