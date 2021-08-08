THIS IS CONCERNING IF TRUE

“The Dolphins could have solved this problem by drafting Penei Sewell.”



These types of matter of fact statements always amuse. The author is making assumptions.



Sewell was no more guaranteed to solve any problems as Austin Jackson was last season or Waddle is this season.



And had they actually selected Sewell instead of Waddle and the Dolphins offense struggled to score due to continued lack of explosiveness, the same author would likely be saying the Dolphins could have solved that problem by drafting Waddle or some other receiver.



The author can never lose.