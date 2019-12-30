To quote Brian Flores: "This is just the beginning." I can't remember being this excited about the future of the Miami Dolphins in a long, long time.



Finishing 5-11 isn't great obviously, but this team's roster resembles an expansion team in some areas such as the offensive line and at running back. The team started 0-7, were blown out by a 102-10 margin in its first two games. Couldn't run the ball all season long. And yet, the players gave it their all finishing with two straight victories including the unexpected 27-24 season finale at New England. Miami hadn't won in New England since 2008. You can see glimpses of the schemes working on both sides of the ball despite the lack of talent.



Miami still has a long way to go, but I think we might be able to check "coach" off as a big need. The last time we could say that was really Don Shula. It will be exciting to see what the team does this offseason. Five picks in the first two rounds, including three #1's, approximately $130 million in salary cap space. Can the Dolphins find their franchise quarterback? That is the next big fish to bring in. Unless it's Josh Rosen as some here have implied.



Congrats to this coaching staff. I really wondered if this team would win a game after that horrendous 0-4 start and the serious lack of talent across the roster. Hold on tight, should be a fun offseason.