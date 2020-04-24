This is what I'd do on day 3 of the draft

First, I loved the Tua, Jackson and Hunt picks as I really wanted us to go heavy on offense.

Noah I get it. Can never have enough good corner tho I was surprised by the pick there.

We all wanted a safety so we got that too and Davis we got higher than I would have but he has some talent.



My problem was that with such a good and deep WR class we didn't draft any of them.

RB was a very good class and again we didn't get one and it was a big need so I'm upset about that.



So we have 9 picks on day 3 and this is what I would do.

I'd like to go RB/WR and maybe a Center.......then I'd trade the other 6 picks for higher picks in 2021. We don't need to draft 15 players.

Get 3 players tomorrow and all the other picks are up for sale. I'd trade one of our 4th round picks for a 3rd rounder in 2021 if I find a trading partner.

Same for a few of the other picks as well. We need to have plenty of picks every year, not just this year.



My top players left on the board are Kelley-RB from UCLA

Biadasz-Center from Wisconsin

Trautman-TE from Dayton