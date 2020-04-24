This is what I'd do on day 3 of the draft

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 34,238
- Reaction score
- 40,595
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
First, I loved the Tua, Jackson and Hunt picks as I really wanted us to go heavy on offense.
Noah I get it. Can never have enough good corner tho I was surprised by the pick there.
We all wanted a safety so we got that too and Davis we got higher than I would have but he has some talent.
My problem was that with such a good and deep WR class we didn't draft any of them.
RB was a very good class and again we didn't get one and it was a big need so I'm upset about that.
So we have 9 picks on day 3 and this is what I would do.
I'd like to go RB/WR and maybe a Center.......then I'd trade the other 6 picks for higher picks in 2021. We don't need to draft 15 players.
Get 3 players tomorrow and all the other picks are up for sale. I'd trade one of our 4th round picks for a 3rd rounder in 2021 if I find a trading partner.
Same for a few of the other picks as well. We need to have plenty of picks every year, not just this year.
My top players left on the board are Kelley-RB from UCLA
Biadasz-Center from Wisconsin
Trautman-TE from Dayton
