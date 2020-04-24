This is what I'd do on day 3 of the draft

Danny

Danny

First, I loved the Tua, Jackson and Hunt picks as I really wanted us to go heavy on offense.
Noah I get it. Can never have enough good corner tho I was surprised by the pick there.
We all wanted a safety so we got that too and Davis we got higher than I would have but he has some talent.

My problem was that with such a good and deep WR class we didn't draft any of them.
RB was a very good class and again we didn't get one and it was a big need so I'm upset about that.

So we have 9 picks on day 3 and this is what I would do.
I'd like to go RB/WR and maybe a Center.......then I'd trade the other 6 picks for higher picks in 2021. We don't need to draft 15 players.
Get 3 players tomorrow and all the other picks are up for sale. I'd trade one of our 4th round picks for a 3rd rounder in 2021 if I find a trading partner.
Same for a few of the other picks as well. We need to have plenty of picks every year, not just this year.

My top players left on the board are Kelley-RB from UCLA
Biadasz-Center from Wisconsin
Trautman-TE from Dayton
 
Like some of your thinking Danny, like the Pats have done trade some picks to go up and grab Biadasz or another C for back up/ develop for the future and may be Tautman not 100% sold on him [edit - 5 minutes later he off the board] so a WR it is.
Keep one pick to draft a kicker to pressure Sanders.
Yes look to trade some picks to increase the 2021 draft capital.
 
Was just thinking before logging on what grade I would give Grier so far. I like the picks given where Miami drafted, but thought Miami missed some real opportunities to get better players using all those later picks to move up in the first 3 rounds. Instead he moves back in the 1st round...WTF?

At this point overall, I would give him a C+ just because of his inability to trade up. Maybe a B- because he did get Tua.
 
I'm 100% with you on the OC Tyler Biadasz pick ... I sure hope he's there when we pick at #136 (pick 30 in the 4th round). I doubt he is, but there's always a chance.
 
Slot wr tomorrow get one. Plenty of options. Maybe 2 rbs but we missed that and it’s been picked pretty clean. Gonna have to rely on scheme production there I’d say. Who is happier than ballage right now? Lol

also get an edge for the rotation and a plugger dt. Maybe fotu from Utah or the Nebraska kid unless they content to sign Jenkins again on a one year which may be the case.
 
I am not high on this draft. After Tua it went down hill
Good:
1. You didn’t lose capital and got Tua at 5
2. Picked up a 4th

Bad:
1.We could have outbid TB for SF pick. Wirfs would have helped make this draft a lot better.
2. CeeDee Lamb almost falls in your lap, how about using some capital to get a guy that was falling.
3. CB at 30. Could have been McKinney or Swift. Best RB or top rated S.
A domino effect that has us with no RB and a less than desirable option in Jones at S.
4. Ton of capital but used none of it to move back into the 2nd.
5. Other than Tua very vanilla, unagressive, no imagination. Should have owned this draft. Look at Baltimore, that’s how you draft. Value at every pick.
 
The player I want the most right now is TE Harrison Bryant from FAU.

WRs Gabriel Davis, Tyler Johnson and Antonio Gandy-Golden are talented. James Proche and John Hightower might be players as well.

The originally mentioned Joshua Kelly becomes more and more valuable by the pick as the best RB still on the board.

This draft was always going to play out this way. I’ve been saying it for months. The early investment in offensive skill guys just didn’t make sense for this roster right now. Position importance and need trumps luxury picks.

OT - Barth, C - Biadasz, OG’s - Kindley, Muti, Stenberg and Lemieux are still appealing OL but I’m guessing OGs are out for us.

Not with first selection of day 3 but I like the temple ILB Shaun Bradley.
 
WR- maybe the dude from Michigan, or Tyler Johnson?
 
