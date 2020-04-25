This is why we don't need a young WR.. and it's okay!

Allen Hurns (28)
Devante Parker (27)
Albert Wilson (27)
Jakeem Grant (27)
Mack Hollins (26)
Ricardo Louis (26)
Isaiah Ford (24)
Preston Williams (23)
Gary Jennings (23)

If we added a first/second round guy, okay. But these flyer picks late will get lost in the shuffle of this group of late picks who also got lost in the shuffle.
 
Not to mention that with 30 or 40 rookie wrs that were drafted there will be some wr that are currently on NFL teams placed on the market too.
 
We don't need a WR this year because the best WRs are still in school.

Here's your upgrade on Wilson and Hurns...

 
MP-Omnis said:
We don't need a WR this year because the best WRs are still in school.

Here's your upgrade on Wilson and Hurns...

If he comes out next year (technically he will have another season of eligibility) he is a top 10 pick. The kid from Alabama, Smith, is right there with him as well. Would like either of them.
 
Can Miami afford to keep Wilson, or is he a cap casualty? I hope we can keep him. He was in fine form in December and he's a blazer as well.
Also, I think Ford can serve in P-dub's stead until William's is fully healed and back to form.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Can Miami afford to keep Wilson, or is he a cap casualty? I hope we can keep him. He was in fine form in December and he's a blazer as well.
Also, I think Ford can serve in P-dub's stead until William's is fully healed and back to form.
I think we have plenty of cap to get through the season if we want to keep him
 
