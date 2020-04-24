This Just In

BlueFin said: Doesn’t matter now...let’s just hope we don’t end up with an RG3/Wentz and that Herbert doesn’t become an all-pro! Click to expand...

Wouldn't worry about this part IMO, too many things to work out and never took big jumps at any point in his career. You can blame college coaching all you want but the top 2 guys played for 3-4 o coordinators and still beasted the college football world. You can say talent but if you go to a big program you will have talent. Oregon should be rolling the Pac 12, they are by far the best and most consistent program and the conference doesnt play defense like zero defense. No defensive players from the PAC 12 were chosen yesterday, 14 SEC players were including 6 defensive players so while they have better offensive weapons they face FAAAAAR superior defensive play makers week in and out. AND STILL BEASTED THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD.At some point it has to fall on Herbert and a lot of those who seem to support his and his game seem not to accept that maybe its him rather than evvveewrrrrrrything or everyone elses fault.