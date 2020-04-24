This Just In

PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
1,730
Reaction score
411
Stoobz said:
Click to expand...
Think about the top QBs and their personalities - Brady, Rodgers, Wilson, Mahomes, Brees, etc

These guys are either Alpha males who are respected/feared, so they are followed......or they have such an engaging personality, guys who go to war for them. You need that in a QB. Go back to Marino, Elway, Manning, Kelly, Favre. Can you win with a guy without that personality? Yes. Eli, Flacco and others have proven that. You just need some serious pieces elsewhere and other leaders on the team. If i'm banking on my QB of the future, i want the guy who has the "it" factor with personality, leadership and on-field processing, not just the height/weight/speed/arm guy.

Tua by all accounts is that personality. Burrow seems to be as well.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
13,463
Reaction score
7,459
Location
New Jersey
PSU Cane said:
Think about the top QBs and their personalities - Brady, Rodgers, Wilson, Mahomes, Brees, etc

These guys are either Alpha males who are respected/feared, so they are followed......or they have such an engaging personality, guys who go to war for them. You need that in a QB. Go back to Marino, Elway, Manning, Kelly, Favre. Can you win with a guy without that personality? Yes. Eli, Flacco and others have proven that. You just need some serious pieces elsewhere and other leaders on the team. If i'm banking on my QB of the future, i want the guy who has the "it" factor with personality, leadership and on-field processing, not just the height/weight/speed/arm guy.

Tua by all accounts is that personality. Burrow seems to be as well.
Click to expand...
I’d argue Eli earned the respect of his teammates by being so calm and cool. He didn’t rattle. The guys followed his lead and is a big reason they beat the 18-0 Pats in the SB. But, yes agree completely w your thesis. Alpha alpha alpha. I just think Eli is a diff kind of alpha.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
13,463
Reaction score
7,459
Location
New Jersey
ChrisEAS said:
This just in: Dolphins trade Tua to whoever has first pick next year.
Click to expand...
This in just after that. Dolphins ask Tua to play a couple different positions on offense. Disgruntled QB traded to a perennial playoff team for their no 1 next year which will be used to draft a “project” at the punter position. :)
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
1,730
Reaction score
411
royalshank said:
I’d argue Eli earned the respect of his teammates by being so calm and cool. He didn’t rattle. The guys followed his lead and is a big reason they beat the 18-0 Pats in the SB. But, yes agree completely w your thesis. Alpha alpha alpha. I just think Eli is a diff kind of alpha.
Click to expand...
I think his last name had something to do with that.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,448
Reaction score
2,065
BlueFin said:
Doesn’t matter now...let’s just hope we don’t end up with an RG3/Wentz and that Herbert doesn’t become an all-pro!
Click to expand...

Wouldn't worry about this part IMO, too many things to work out and never took big jumps at any point in his career. You can blame college coaching all you want but the top 2 guys played for 3-4 o coordinators and still beasted the college football world. You can say talent but if you go to a big program you will have talent. Oregon should be rolling the Pac 12, they are by far the best and most consistent program and the conference doesnt play defense like zero defense. No defensive players from the PAC 12 were chosen yesterday, 14 SEC players were including 6 defensive players so while they have better offensive weapons they face FAAAAAR superior defensive play makers week in and out. AND STILL BEASTED THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD.

At some point it has to fall on Herbert and a lot of those who seem to support his and his game seem not to accept that maybe its him rather than evvveewrrrrrrything or everyone elses fault.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
31,868
Reaction score
27,374
Location
Possess a particular set of skills
BlueFin said:
Doesn’t matter now...let’s just hope we don’t end up with an RG3/Wentz and that Herbert doesn’t become an all-pro!
Click to expand...
my priorities:
1) Trading up for Burrow but not trading the farm for him

2) Not trading up for Tua

3) Taking Tia at 5

4) Taking Love @18

5) Taking Herbert @5
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom