Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 1,836
- Reaction score
- 2,031
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
Think about the top QBs and their personalities - Brady, Rodgers, Wilson, Mahomes, Brees, etc
Sorry, I was hoping it was just the gif.All I see is Loading Tweet
I’d argue Eli earned the respect of his teammates by being so calm and cool. He didn’t rattle. The guys followed his lead and is a big reason they beat the 18-0 Pats in the SB. But, yes agree completely w your thesis. Alpha alpha alpha. I just think Eli is a diff kind of alpha.Think about the top QBs and their personalities - Brady, Rodgers, Wilson, Mahomes, Brees, etc
These guys are either Alpha males who are respected/feared, so they are followed......or they have such an engaging personality, guys who go to war for them. You need that in a QB. Go back to Marino, Elway, Manning, Kelly, Favre. Can you win with a guy without that personality? Yes. Eli, Flacco and others have proven that. You just need some serious pieces elsewhere and other leaders on the team. If i'm banking on my QB of the future, i want the guy who has the "it" factor with personality, leadership and on-field processing, not just the height/weight/speed/arm guy.
Tua by all accounts is that personality. Burrow seems to be as well.
This in just after that. Dolphins ask Tua to play a couple different positions on offense. Disgruntled QB traded to a perennial playoff team for their no 1 next year which will be used to draft a “project” at the punter position.This just in: Dolphins trade Tua to whoever has first pick next year.
I think his last name had something to do with that.I’d argue Eli earned the respect of his teammates by being so calm and cool. He didn’t rattle. The guys followed his lead and is a big reason they beat the 18-0 Pats in the SB. But, yes agree completely w your thesis. Alpha alpha alpha. I just think Eli is a diff kind of alpha.
Doesn’t matter now...let’s just hope we don’t end up with an RG3/Wentz and that Herbert doesn’t become an all-pro!Guess it wasn't just the Cult of Tua who found Herbert thoroughly underwhelming
Def didn’t hurt that’s for sure.I think his last name had something to do with that.
Doesn’t matter now...let’s just hope we don’t end up with an RG3/Wentz and that Herbert doesn’t become an all-pro!
my priorities:Doesn’t matter now...let’s just hope we don’t end up with an RG3/Wentz and that Herbert doesn’t become an all-pro!