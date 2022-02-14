 This League has Zero Credibility re:facemask | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This League has Zero Credibility re:facemask

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,525
Reaction score
2,589
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
In the Fuggin Superbowl?!?
Snoop get the refs High AF or something?
Did Eminem say 'lose your flag'?

WTF?!?

All this 'technology' and they let That play stand?!?

Just disgusting.

What if the Dolphins finally made it to the SB and that happened to them?!?

It's hard to find any meaning or value in the outcome of any game where this level of 'officiating' (fixing?) Is happening.

FU NFL!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom