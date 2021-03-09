This may be the year to be aggressive

With the salary cap being lower due to the pandemic a lot of teams don’t have the amount of extra space they typically have. Realistically only maybe half the league has space to make significant signings, and there is a few teams who will need to make a bunch of cuts to even get under. Although the top guys will still get paid and likely high, the typical bidding wars may not be as drastic as years past. Next year we may look back at a lot of the contracts signed this offseason and see a bunch of favorable deals. I think that’s why Miami cut Kyle Van Noy he will probably get half the amount of money we signed him for last year. Next year with the world starting to get vaccinated and back to normal and a new TV deal on the horizon salary cap space may take a big jump forward making it even more valuable to attack some top YOUNG free agents and lock them into long term deals