 This may be the year to be aggressive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This may be the year to be aggressive

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
849
Reaction score
1,647
With the salary cap being lower due to the pandemic a lot of teams don’t have the amount of extra space they typically have. Realistically only maybe half the league has space to make significant signings, and there is a few teams who will need to make a bunch of cuts to even get under. Although the top guys will still get paid and likely high, the typical bidding wars may not be as drastic as years past. Next year we may look back at a lot of the contracts signed this offseason and see a bunch of favorable deals. I think that’s why Miami cut Kyle Van Noy he will probably get half the amount of money we signed him for last year. Next year with the world starting to get vaccinated and back to normal and a new TV deal on the horizon salary cap space may take a big jump forward making it even more valuable to attack some top YOUNG free agents and lock them into long term deals
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,441
Reaction score
4,020
Hope we can take advantage with smart, ap friendly, signings to fill voids in our lineup.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,067
Reaction score
6,560
Location
Allentown, Pa
Aggressive yes but efficient.

We’ve got to take advantage of other teams limitations, more than anything.

That may also come in the form of a trade for a veteran who might not be on any of our radars right now. Possibly the pass rusher we don’t appear to be able to land out of this particular class.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom