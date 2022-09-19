We have ALL rightfully piled on talking about how absolutely pathetic this OL has played the last few years but today they looked pretty damn good. It wasn't perfect, I specifically remember Justin Houston having a few unblocked free shots on Tua but overall, Tua had, dare I say it, a pocket to throw from for much of the game. Tua, from a comfortable pocket, and with this offense is pretty unstoppable. That's actually why his first INT was shocking to me, lots of time to scan the field.



Not to mention, our run game, although not amazing, had some really nice holes to run through. It was a sight to see. (Edmonds on that clutch 4th quarter run was perfectly blocked) Guard/Center play seemed really solid.



Did we find something in Little? This was a guy that was given to us by the Panthers for scraps. Now he's out there blocking Tua''s blindside.

Does this coaching staff actually know how to coach up OL guys!?