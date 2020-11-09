This pic says it all....

Absolutely amazing situational play by the qb from a 2nd game starter.



like nothing I’ve ever seen before. So far advanced beyond his snap count it’s not funny.



I was watching the defense and watching tua and saying I wonder if he sees that coming etc and damn did he not only see it but he torched it.



even the 3rd and 10 to get us 9 for the fg that read was boss. And the execution spot on.



takes a sack for a loss of 6 very next play 2nd and 16 hits the rb out of the backfield vs a drop out gets the first down. I mean that ball out of hand and feel for what the defense was doing remarkable.



one of those throws to dvp might have been the best read I’ve seen all year considering what the defense showed him pre to post snap and where the pressure was coming from.



how bout the almost what I would call blind throw to gesicki? I mean I was like this kid is boss!



that kid was born to toss the pineapple and to have it in Miami absolute dream.