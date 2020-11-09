This pic says it all....

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Yoda to Luke or Palpatine to Darth Vader. Whatever it is that’s a combo that should be scaring teams for a long damn time.
 
hoops

Tua time!
Absolutely amazing situational play by the qb from a 2nd game starter.

like nothing I’ve ever seen before. So far advanced beyond his snap count it’s not funny.

I was watching the defense and watching tua and saying I wonder if he sees that coming etc and damn did he not only see it but he torched it.

even the 3rd and 10 to get us 9 for the fg that read was boss. And the execution spot on.

takes a sack for a loss of 6 very next play 2nd and 16 hits the rb out of the backfield vs a drop out gets the first down. I mean that ball out of hand and feel for what the defense was doing remarkable.

one of those throws to dvp might have been the best read I’ve seen all year considering what the defense showed him pre to post snap and where the pressure was coming from.

how bout the almost what I would call blind throw to gesicki? I mean I was like this kid is boss!

that kid was born to toss the pineapple and to have it in Miami absolute dream.
 
Winner Under Construction
hoops said:
we are building a year in year our contender is what we are building.

this looks the part
It's building toward what I've waited 45 years to see again. The Marino teams were always up and down from year to year. We only had a good D and running game to go with a great QB in the first couple years of Marino's career.

With this team, I'm seeing a build/plan , competency and consistency more in common with our 70s teams than those with Marino. A crying shame for Dan, sadly.

I'm gonna enjoy expecting to make it deep into the playoffs perennially once more.
 
hoops

Tua time!
I’d love to be in that staff meeting watching that qb tape today. I know what that tape says.

we’d be handing out cigars
 
hoops said:
Absolutely amazing situational play by the qb from a 2nd game starter.

like nothing I’ve ever seen before. So far advanced beyond his snap count it’s not funny.

I was watching the defense and watching tua and saying I wonder if he sees that coming etc and damn did he not only see it but he torched it.

even the 3rd and 10 to get us 9 for the fg that read was boss. And the execution spot on.

takes a sack for a loss of 6 very next play 2nd and 16 hits the rb out of the backfield vs a drop out gets the first down. I mean that ball out of hand and feel for what the defense was doing remarkable.

one of those throws to dvp might have been the best read I’ve seen all year considering what the defense showed him pre to post snap and where the pressure was coming from.

how bout the almost what I would call blind throw to gesicki? I mean I was like this kid is boss!

that kid was born to toss the pineapple and to have it in Miami absolute dream.
My man said he was born to throw the Pineapple 😂
 
