This team completely sucks.......but between the guys that are more of a fan of Tua than they are of the Dolphins and then the mods that gotta pump sunshine and saying it’s only the 4th week, most people don’t get it.



Tua ain’t the answer, Flores isn’t the answer and Grier definitely isn’t the answer.



Can you imagine having Hebert instead of Tua and Jonathan Taylor instead of Noah I. This team would be completely different and you losers would actually know what winning felt like.