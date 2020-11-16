This team is Shula-esque

raving
The way this team plays and wins is so reminiscent of Shula teams.
Flores could take his’n and beats Yours’n and take yours’n and beat his’n- ( the great Bum Phillips legendary quote about Shula talking about Shula could take his team and beat yours and vice versa).
Seriously - Van Ginkel is crash Jensen. Your switch blade - that knows how to cut you.
Creative football.
Players elevating all over the place.
Winning w different QBs in one season.
Players who respected feared and loved him all at once - Flores likely is not a feat inspiring guy - he makes up
For it with his shear grit and purpose.
I believe this team could go very far...we are only scratching the surface.
This team like Shula teams will challenge all the way to the end and anything can happen!
