This team is Shula-esque

The way this team plays and wins is so reminiscent of Shula teams.



Flores could take his’n and beats Yours’n and take yours’n and beat his’n- ( the great Bum Phillips legendary quote about Shula talking about Shula could take his team and beat yours and vice versa).



Seriously - Van Ginkel is crash Jensen. Your switch blade - that knows how to cut you.



Creative football.



Players elevating all over the place.



Winning w different QBs in one season.



Players who respected feared and loved him all at once - Flores likely is not a feat inspiring guy - he makes up

For it with his shear grit and purpose.



I believe this team could go very far...we are only scratching the surface.



This team like Shula teams will challenge all the way to the end and anything can happen!