This team is Shula-esque

raving

The way this team plays and wins is so reminiscent of Shula teams.

Flores could take his’n and beats Yours’n and take yours’n and beat his’n- ( the great Bum Phillips legendary quote about Shula talking about Shula could take his team and beat yours and vice versa).

Seriously - Van Ginkel is crash Jensen. Your switch blade - that knows how to cut you.

Creative football.

Players elevating all over the place.

Winning w different QBs in one season.

Players who respected feared and loved him all at once - Flores likely is not a feat inspiring guy - he makes up
For it with his shear grit and purpose.

I believe this team could go very far...we are only scratching the surface.

This team like Shula teams will challenge all the way to the end and anything can happen!
 
SF Dolphin Fan

It is an exciting time to be a Miami Dolphins fan. I can't remember the last time I felt that way and I'm an optimist at my core.

Tua is at a different level than any quarterback Miami has had here since Marino. There may be the ups and downs of being a rookie and not being surrounded by a talented offense, but he takes this team to another level. Excited for the remainder of this season and to see what the Dolphins can achieve with another strong offseason.
 
Dolphin Fan since 1974
What will really convince me (not that I need much convincing) is how well this team with this roster would rebound from a bad loss. It’s inevitable. They’re not going undefeated the rest of the season. How will they react losing by 30 points against, say, the Chiefs? I think they’ll do well, but I want to see how well Tua will bounce back. I don’t see Flores losing the locker room any tome soon. I think he’s absolutely earned every players respect in that building. When that loss happens and Flores rallies the team for a convincing win the following week, then I’ll call this team Shula-esque.
 
raving

Kamelion4291 said:
Super strange to have a game plan that changes based on the opponent as opposed to just "well we needed to execute better this week".
Yes!
I never played football - never coached it but watching Shula adjust to give his team “the winning edge” (the name of his auto- biography) made me smarter then coaches we’ve had for 20 years! I mean really!???
 
russdoe

It seems like decades since we made major halftime adjustments to turn the tide of a game. When I see that then I'll be happy with the coaches.
 
Sucker Free Sunday
I'm still trying to get used to hearing "The Miami Dolphins are a good team."

Too young to know much about Shula but was his coaching style similar to Flores?
 
"Pick your guy and let it fly" - Marino
coalesce said:
How will they react losing by 30 points against, say, the Chiefs? I think they’ll do well, but I want to see how well Tua will bounce back. I don’t see Flores losing the locker room any tome soon. I think he’s absolutely earned every players respect in that building. When that loss happens and Flores rallies the team for a convincing win the following week, then I’ll call this team Shula-esque.
I honestly don't ever see us losing by 30 to anybody.
 
Dolphin Fan since 1974
dolfaneric12 said:
I'm still trying to get used to hearing "The Miami Dolphins are a good team."

Too young to know much about Shula but was his coaching style similar to Flores?
In terms of instilling the fundamentals and playing smart, absolutely yes. In terms of molding a roster, also absolutely yes. Let us see this season after season, though, before we put Flores in that echelon. The good thing is that Flores has the team trending in a positive direction for what looks like the long term, and I’m loving it.
 
raving

rickd13 said:
I would say the team is more New England-esque. Not the most talented team but finding different ways to win and getting production from just about anyone they put on the field.
Shula was first in these categories. Winning with what he had available.

winningest coach of ALL time - zero cheating!
 
rickd13 said:
I would say the team is more New England-esque. Not the most talented team but finding different ways to win and getting production from just about anyone they put on the field.
I would agree.

The discipline aspect is similar to Shula, as in low penalties, assignment accountability, leadership, etc but the gameplanning/versatility aspect is something that wasn't part of the game back then.

Shula was also not a great defensive coach, or talent evaluator. Again, it was a different era. There was very limited FA movement year to year, collusion among owners, and the players had zero leverage.

Nothing against Don, and I'm sure I'll take some criticism, but I don't think his approach in dealing with players would fly today with the big $ contracts, and players union.
 
