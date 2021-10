mrbunglez said: When your QB has the most yards rushing over the RBs there’s something wrong. I know it’s coaching as well , but my God this team needs a RB. Click to expand...

They had the 32nd ranked OL entering the game. They get absolutely no push at the LOS on running plays and the RB’s are not good enough to create anything in the running game.Of course those of us that understand you need a running game, decent running backs and your starting WR’s to score a lot of points in the NFL, realize the problem isn’t Tua.Only those individuals who obviously never played football think it’s the QB’s fault when the talent around him stinks.