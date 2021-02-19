This week in the 347 Lounge

ChambersWI
Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 17,065
- Reaction score
- 7,427
- Location
- Harrisburg, PA
We have another Q and A going on this time we are joined by a member of the last Dolphin Team to make the playoffs, MarQueis Gray.
We are very excited to have Gray joining us and the plan is for him to join us tomorrow. If you are already a Club member please submit a question in the club asap. If you are not a club member, we would love to have ya.
We are very excited to have Gray joining us and the plan is for him to join us tomorrow. If you are already a Club member please submit a question in the club asap. If you are not a club member, we would love to have ya.